69 percent APAC organisations take more than 3 months to develop mobile app

Organisations in the region are also facing a shortage of mobile developers and skills needed to undertake mobile, according to OutSystems' report.

Mobility requirements are soaring among businesses in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region.

According to OutSystems' State of Application Development 2017 Research Report report, 93 percent of 680 polled IT professionals across the region said it is very important that their current and future applications incorporate mobile functionality.

However, long development times and skills gap remain a challenge for IT professionals when it comes to delivering mobile applications.

More than two-thirds (69 percent) of the respondents claimed to take more than three months, on average, to develop a mobile app. Forty-three percent of them are not happy with the current speed of their application development team.

In terms of skills, organisations reported facing a shortage of mobile developers (42 percent) and a knowledge gap in the skills needed to undertake mobile (53 percent).

Given these two challenges, almost half of APAC IT professionals (45 percent) reported having a backlog of mobile apps, some with more than 10 apps waiting to be developed.

"Our 2017 survey reveals that many IT professionals in Asia Pacific are facing significant challenges when it comes to digital transformation and application development," said Mark Weaser, APAC vice president for OutSystems.

"Most organisations struggle with massive backlogs, no time to innovate, scarce resources and complex systems. And this problem only gets worse with more complexities in the business initiatives and demands for mobile and Internet of Things (IoT)," he added.

To counter this, organisations in the region are either using, or considering using, low-code or no-code platforms (44 percent) to support their IT strategy. Nearly half (43 percent) also said that their organisation is enabling citizen developers to take advantage of this technology.

According to OutSystems, companies that use low-code platforms were 29 percent more likely to develop their mobile apps in less than six months.