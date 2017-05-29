7 ways to secure your digital content

How should IT teams ensure that content is handled in a secure manner in a digital organisation?

Jonathan Yeo, General Manager, Konica Minolta Business Solutions Asia

It is a known fact that information stored and filed on paper is particularly vulnerable given its highly accessible format, and paper-heavy businesses run the risk of being compromised or losing data that could result in lawsuits and other negative repercussions. However, documents and information in a digital format are also at risk as they are subject to security breaches if companies in the workplace of the future do not have in place information management solutions.

These solutions—commonly provided through Enterprise Content Management (ECM) tools and techniques — can improve business security and productivity to provide businesses with the peace of mind that its content handled in a secure manner in these ways:

Tracking and auditing -- Users can create reporting and auditing functions so that they can get periodic updates on who is accessing specific types of information and set up thresholds to identify uncharacteristic activities. They can track suspicious behaviour, like irregular usage patterns or off-hours access to counter attacks from the inside.



Masking -- Even when users are provided with access to specific documents, there are instances where some aspects of the information is sensitive and should not be visible to them. With ECM, organisations have the ability to configure masking of data fields to restrict what information is visible.



Redaction -- Depending on different business rules, documents can be redacted automatically or manually by users with the proper credentials. When confidential or sensitive information is redacted, different business rules can be enacted so that permanently redacted documents are stored as separate documents. Users given access only to redacted documents will never be able to see the information that was indelibly removed, providing another level of security and safeguard to the most critical information.



Transparency into users' activities -- The ECM solution enables managers to optimise their business processes and see where improvements can take place. With this visibility, there is no lack of knowledge for management. They are not only assured incremental improvements but also able to find the system or human roadblocks that hamper performance.



Built-in user group permissions -- Authorised users can be granted granular levels of access right down to the individual document-level.



Control Access with data encryption -- Businesses with a centralised data repository can control who gets access to what content.



Secure at rest, in transit and on user devices -- Information at rest is encrypted within the database and file services to protect sensitive information, even if unauthorised or malicious server breaches occur. Data in motion is protected with Transport Layer Security (TLS), which safeguards data while it's being accessed across the internet. It can also protect data being transferred between servers. Data in use on mobile devices, tablets and laptops is encrypted to ensure information is not compromised if an unauthorized person attempts to access the hard drive directly.

In the workplace of the future, a data breach is inevitable. It is now more important than ever for organisations to have a handle on this area and adopt the right technology solutions and policies to bolster their defences.

