AirAsia and Concur help businesses save on corporate travel spend

Concur Travel's customers now have access to low-cost flight options from AirAsia.

Since low-cost carriers (LCCs) are not part of the Global Distribution System (GDS) network, flight availability and rates by LCCs are usually not available to online booking tools like Concur Travel.

However, a McKinsey report commissioned by Singapore Tourism Board found that LCCs comprised 29 percent of all business travel expenditure on flights in Asia. Business travel expenditure on LCCs has grown 11 percent annually over the past three years, nearly double the rate of growth in North America (6 percent).

To tap on this growth, Concur-an SAP company and provider of integrated travel and expense management solutions-has partnered AirAsia Group. This enables businesses to reduce their corporate travel spend by having the option of flying by AirAsia.

"We are delighted to collaborate with Concur, who will play a key role in our corporate sales strategy. Through Concur Travel, we will offer both our regular content, as well as, our exclusive corporate content to those who have a direct corporate agreement with AirAsia. As companies continue to manage their travel budgets in the challenging economic times, we look forward to supporting Concur's customers in budgeting their employee travel costs," said Barry Klipp, Group Head of Corporate Sales at AirAsia, in a press release.

"Our collaboration with AirAsia Group will provide our customers with a great cost saving window on their travel budgets. Concur's easy-to-use business travel and expense management software solution helps businesses save time, money and gain control," said Nick Evered, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Concur in Asia Pacific.

"This is a timely collaboration as both Concur and AirAsia identify the needs of the digital customer today, and we're excited to be able to extend more savings for our customers through this collaboration with AirAsia," Evered continued.

