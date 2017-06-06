Analytics is the bloodline of digital businesses: Marcio Dobal, SAS

Analytics on the edge will be the flavor of the analytics market says Marcio Dobal, Senior Region VP, APAC, at SAS.

Marcio Dobal, Senior Region VP, APAC, SAS, speaks on the new technology trends, the role of CIOs and the buying trends of the organizations in a fast-changing analytics landscape.

What key technology trends are changing the enterprise landscape and IT demands for organizations in 2017?

High performance analytics that started few years ago, is now increasingly adopted across industries. The new technologies will change a lot more in this totally different era of digital business. In terms of shorter time frame, the companies will realize that there is not enough space to store all the data generated by them or their business stakeholders. Trends like IoT will catalyze the emergence of analytics at the edge. CIOs will be able to segment the data immediately at the point of creation and decide what should be collected and processed into the system for timely business decisions. Some irrelevant data can be discarded at the end point itself.

It is a very disruptive model with the ability to analyze data qualitatively and quantitatively powered by an easier method to collect and process technology. There will be new business models, and different types of companies, which do not exist today. Big data and analytics will create new opportunities in terms of business and jobs.





Does that imply that the companies not traversing the 'analytics route' will get disrupted or eventually shut down?

Analytics is becoming the backbone of any company - modern or legacy - across verticals. If you don't adopt technology that is widespread and delivers business benefits, then you are severely handicapped. For companies to stay relevant to customer needs, grow the business and stay ahead of their competition, they have to leverage technology at the forefront. Organizations not practicing an analytics-first approach will be at a severe disadvantage.

How has the face of analytics solutions changed over the years in the industry? There is advanced analytics, predictive analytics, visual analytics to name a few.

Visualization is important because it allows people to be more knowledgeable and take advantage of analytics effectively. It is generally the first step towards advanced analytics. SAS visualization tools include both visual analytics and visual statistics that help companies to probe their data deeper than basic reporting. Easy to use visualization tools which encompass the analytics components will be widespread in the analytics culture. Analytics answers the questions raised by the companies with respect to their data to better their business. Descriptive analytics answers what has happened while predictive analytics allows you to forecast ahead. Prescriptive analytics not only provide information about what will happen but also suggest the best course of action for a given situation. Whether descriptive, predictive analytics or prescriptive analytics, all of them are relevant to the business.

