Subscribe / Unsubscribe Enewsletters | Login | Register

Pencil Banner

Home » Applications »

Auckland-born cloud start-up advances through AWS

James Henderson | June 12, 2017
Consegna comes to town with refreshed cloud approach.

John Taylor - Managing Director and Head of Cloud Transformation, Consegna

The expanding cloud market in New Zealand has welcomed another new player to the channel, with emerging start-up Consegna advancing through Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Founded in June 2016, the Auckland-based business is backed by AWS and supported by a global team of cloud specialists, leveraging global managed services partnerships with Rackspace locally.

Specifically, Consegna is a Certified AWS Consulting Partner and an Authorised Public Sector Partner, specialising in cloud advisory services, data centre migration and managed services across the country.

In addition, the start-up was the first channel partner to receive the accreditation of AWS Server Mass Migration Service in New Zealand.

"The different approach which we adopt is that we refuse to 'do cloud to you'," Consegna managing director and head of cloud transformation John Taylor said.

"Our approach is a completely collaborative one, which encompasses clients requirements, unique challenges and thoroughly addressing why cloud transformation may have stalled in the past. Our approach is proving highly successful for our clients."

Founded by Taylor and Michael Butler, the entrepreneurs met in London during the early 2000s, having both worked together as network delivery Cisco engineers for GlaxoSmithKline.

Together they then ran the European network and security delivery capability for Polo Ralph Lauren, delivering network and security solutions in Northern Italy.

Italian for delivery, Consegna has been up and running for 12 months in New Zealand, with the start-up already recruiting key customer wins.

Specifically Quotable Value (QV), New Zealand's largest valuation and property services company.

In running a core valuation system that was over ten years old, the business struggled to modernise its legacy technologies, with its last attempt - known as Project Monarch - struggling to hit the mark.

Consequently, the business engaged with Consegna who took over the project, deploying AWS services such as EC2, S3, SNS and Lambda.

"Consegna delivered the infrastructure for Monarch in record time, enabling the development team to succeed in a highly agile environment," QV chief data officer Duncan Reed said.

According to Reed, the cloud provided "low cost, flexibility and infrastructure" for the business, resulting in larger migrations through Consegna and AWS.

As a result, the start-up is now carrying out a large scale data centre migration of all of QV's heritage systems to AWS, together with running AWS Workspaces for cloud-based virtual desktop as-a-service and Digital Workplace Transformation.

In addition, data analytics and blockchain initiatives are now progressing on AWS to enable further advancements for QV.

Furthermore, the business also counts AMP NZ as a key customer locally, deploying both cloud and digital transformation projects for the insurance provider.

 

1  2  Next Page 

Sign up for Computerworld eNewsletters.

FEATURED RESOURCES

Why a move to chief digital officer was a promotion for one CIO

Business first and IT second

Everyone in IT at Intuit is a business problem-solver

From CIO to COO to CEO

How to build a highly effective AI team

Most acute storage pain points, letdowns

Why QR codes are important to iOS 11 and China

JD.com to expand into Thailand by end 2017

Alibaba uses AI to redefine China’s online shopping experience

Asian youths believe artificial intelligence can help achieve peace

Crash Override, Industroyer malware: CyberSecurity Malaysia calls for critical infrastructure checks

Cyberbullying spreading beyond children in Malaysia, suggests new survey

Maybank steps up SME digital transformation in Malaysia

Exclusive: An expat's career in Malaysia's Digital Economy

In a worst case scenario, how will you protect your Crown Jewels? asks Hong Leong security head