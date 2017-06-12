Auckland-born cloud start-up advances through AWS

Consegna comes to town with refreshed cloud approach.

The expanding cloud market in New Zealand has welcomed another new player to the channel, with emerging start-up Consegna advancing through Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Founded in June 2016, the Auckland-based business is backed by AWS and supported by a global team of cloud specialists, leveraging global managed services partnerships with Rackspace locally.

Specifically, Consegna is a Certified AWS Consulting Partner and an Authorised Public Sector Partner, specialising in cloud advisory services, data centre migration and managed services across the country.

In addition, the start-up was the first channel partner to receive the accreditation of AWS Server Mass Migration Service in New Zealand.

"The different approach which we adopt is that we refuse to 'do cloud to you'," Consegna managing director and head of cloud transformation John Taylor said.

"Our approach is a completely collaborative one, which encompasses clients requirements, unique challenges and thoroughly addressing why cloud transformation may have stalled in the past. Our approach is proving highly successful for our clients."

Founded by Taylor and Michael Butler, the entrepreneurs met in London during the early 2000s, having both worked together as network delivery Cisco engineers for GlaxoSmithKline.

Together they then ran the European network and security delivery capability for Polo Ralph Lauren, delivering network and security solutions in Northern Italy.

Italian for delivery, Consegna has been up and running for 12 months in New Zealand, with the start-up already recruiting key customer wins.

Specifically Quotable Value (QV), New Zealand's largest valuation and property services company.

In running a core valuation system that was over ten years old, the business struggled to modernise its legacy technologies, with its last attempt - known as Project Monarch - struggling to hit the mark.

Consequently, the business engaged with Consegna who took over the project, deploying AWS services such as EC2, S3, SNS and Lambda.

"Consegna delivered the infrastructure for Monarch in record time, enabling the development team to succeed in a highly agile environment," QV chief data officer Duncan Reed said.

According to Reed, the cloud provided "low cost, flexibility and infrastructure" for the business, resulting in larger migrations through Consegna and AWS.

As a result, the start-up is now carrying out a large scale data centre migration of all of QV's heritage systems to AWS, together with running AWS Workspaces for cloud-based virtual desktop as-a-service and Digital Workplace Transformation.

In addition, data analytics and blockchain initiatives are now progressing on AWS to enable further advancements for QV.

Furthermore, the business also counts AMP NZ as a key customer locally, deploying both cloud and digital transformation projects for the insurance provider.

