Auckland Council's NewCore SAP project heads for the finish line

Development of NewCore is over, deployment is well under way.

Auckland Council's NewCore SAP project is now in the final stages of deployment with final go-live expected on 1 July.

The mammoth $157 million project replaces hundreds of legacy systems used by the eight former councils that were amalgamated to form the new Auckland Council.

Originally budgeted at $71 million, the first major stage of NewCore was rolled out to the former Rodney, North Shore and Waitakere council regions in mid 2016. By July this year the system should service the entire supercity.

While NewCore's original budget was blown out, Auckland Council covered the extra costs within its existing IT budget.

ResellerNews requested and received a series of council reports on the project last month. These detail the final stages of acceptance and systems integration testing for a October 2016 go-live phase.

The second most recent of these, dated 6 October 2016, still carried a "severe" risk rating. By 24 October, however, the most recent report notes that while 51 "severity 3" incidents were with the business for remediation, all four "severity 2" incidents had agreed work-arounds and a plan to remediate within the four business days of go-live.

"In our view the overall risk that significant operational issues will be experienced by the business post go-live is low to moderate," the EY report said. "The programme is ready to move forward."

A spokesperson said after the scheduled 1 July central and southern region deployment, one final NewCore report is expected to be made to council upon completion and closure of the project.

A successful final roll-out will be a milestone for the council, enabling it finally to work on one system, with one set of processes and as one organisation and to retire legacy technologies inherited as part of the supercity amalgamation.

It also promises enhanced online interactions with council for residents and ratepayers.

Last February, Auckland Council renegotiated its deal with SAP to save of $33 million over 10 years. The council will now spend $92 million over the next decade with the company instead of $125 million.

Source: Reseller NZ

1