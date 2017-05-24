Subscribe / Unsubscribe Enewsletters | Login | Register

Avaya provides seamless experience for Star Cruises' customers and employees

Anuradha Shukla | May 24, 2017
Star Cruises is now able to efficiently handle high volume of inbound and outbound customer service calls; also takes a shorter time to respond to enquiries.

Avaya has delivered seamless global connectivity to Star Cruises by deploying its IP Office platform.

Avaya's delivers several benefits to its guests including world class service and added convenience across every touch point, internally and externally.

Established in 1993, Star Cruises is a leisure, entertainment and hospitality corporation in Asia Pacific that has grown into an international cruise destination provider with a fleet of six vessels. The vessels are: SuperStar Virgo, SuperStar Libra, SuperStar Gemini, SuperStar Aquarius, Star Pisces and The Taipan.

Given its strong reputation, Star Cruises receives numerous bookings and inquiries from travel agents and the public across the region. This challenged the company when it comes to efficiently managing the high volume of calls that came in each day - whether it is from ship to ship, ship to shore, or shore to ship.

Thanks to Avaya's contact centre and voice solution, Star Cruises is now able to handle the high volume of both inbound and outbound customer service calls. The solution also provides accurate re-routing of inbound calls, leading to a shorter overall enquiry response time and call-waiting time.

Besides that, Avaya IP Office enables Star Cruises to run its business communications seamlessly on a single global platform for both land and sea, regardless of the quality of internet connection in different countries.

"Avaya IP Office has enabled Star Cruises to accelerate its growth through a seamless experience for both our customers and employees and we hope to expand our deployment to countries like Japan and Korea," said Henry Pang, vice president, Information Technology, Genting Hong Kong Limited.

 

