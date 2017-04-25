Baidu Cloud to offer NVIDIA's deep learning platform

Enabling organisations--regardless of size-- to achieve faster results without massive capital expenditures or complexity of managing the infrastructure.



Credit: Freerange Stock

Businesses can now get instant access to NVIDIA's deep learning platform from Baidu Cloud.

Powered by Pascal architecture-based NVIDIA Tesla P40 GPUs and NVIDIA deep learning software, the new Baidu Cloud offers both training and inference acceleration for open-source deep learning frameworks, such as TensorFlow and PaddlePaddle.

The new offering aims to help organisations that "need GPU computing to process the massive volumes of data needed for deep learning," said Ian Buck, General Manager of Accelerated Computing at NVIDIA.

This will "accelerate [businesses'] deep learning training and inference, resulting in faster time to market for a new generation of intelligent products and applications," added Shiming Yin, Vice President and General Manager of Baidu Cloud Computing.

According to NVIDIA's press release, organisations ranging from startups to leading multinationals are taking advantage of graphics processing units (GPUs) in the cloud to achieve faster results without massive capital expenditures or complexity of managing the infrastructure.

They are using GPU computing to develop advanced applications in areas such as natural language processing, traffic analysis, intelligent customer service, personalised recommendations and understanding video.

