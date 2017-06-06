Building the modern software factory

Software makers are shifting to a factory production mode. Here’s what Otto Berkes, CTO, CA, believes can help make the cut.

The rise and rise of the app economy is making the enterprise sit up and shake off the slumber. Companies have to be quicker, more intuitive, and definitely more secure.

Otto Berkes, author of the book 'Digitally Remastered', and already a brand name in the digital transformation space, shares his two cents' worth in a tête-à-tête with COMPUTERWORLD.

What is CA Technologies' rationale to stitch together app platforms with mainframes; mainframes being the company's long-standing cash cow?

Mainframes has been such an integral part of so many large enterprises for decades. We've got a very strong presence in the mainframe segment, and that continues in the enterprise.

When we look at the application economy, and customer-focused use cases enterprises are responding to, and if you look at the pipeline of technology all the way from an application running on a mobile device to what actually transpires in processing a request or surfacing some data that's needed by the application, you'll often find a mainframe as part of that chain.

The fact is that the mainframe has, and continues to do an incredibly good job at what it does. It's an incredible transaction processing engine, it's incredibly robust, secure, and delivers real proven value.

So, we'll be stitching an app on top of the mainframe layer, and to the extent that we can deliver a seamless end-to-end tools and technologies to be able to assemble an optimized pipeline that includes the mainframe.

You have emphasized the need for companies to build a modern software factory that steers away from the 'waterfall' development model. Could you elaborate on that?

When we look at what enterprises need through the lens of digital transformation, our goal is to provide the best in class tools. The goal at the end of it is to have an optimized software factory that can take an idea and deliver it as an outcome to the customer in the fastest amount of time, and at the highest level of quality possible.

The things we're providing, like test data management, or the security solutions, are ensured that only privileged users can access your infrastructure. We're making sure that you, as a customer, can build these software factories that are optimized for your business and customers.

Businesses are no longer content to wait for months to roll out a new software. What can companies do to enhance agility, and get into the software factory mode?

There're a number of factors. One is automation; reducing the chance for errors through optimization; the ability to release new code into production in small batches, at higher frequencies.

