Cisco adds Veeam to global price list

Julia Talevski | Aug. 25, 2017
Offers one stop shop pre-validated designs.

Cisco has stepped up its Veeam partnership, adding the vendor to its Cisco Global Price List.

As of October, Cisco resellers can order and deliver a complete availability solution with pre-validated designs to meet the demands of application availability across hybrid cloud environments, Veeam co-CEO and president, Peter McKay, revealed in a recent blog.

“This streamlined order process will allow Veeam to be quoted directly through Cisco and enable one-stop shopping,” McKay said. “Our software passed Cisco’s interoperability testing, and it uses pre-validated designs so customers can meet stringent service-level objectives. The delivery of better and more reliable customer experiences means customers will be able to recover any application and its associated data within seconds.”

Locally, Data#3 group practice manager, Graham Robinson, said it had a long history with both vendors and this partnership would make it easier for them to build solutions that include both technologies.

“It’s beneficial for us because it will simplify a lot of the design and engagement of a solution for our customers,” he said.

Veeam alliances manager, Peter Bender, said strong Cisco partners can now add a new dimension to their customer discussions.

“In many cases, this will simplify the whole procurement process where partners can now incorporate this on a single bill,” he said. “It doesn’t matter which path they sell it through, we will count that revenue towards their ProPartner level within Veeam. They won’t be disadvantaged in that respect.”

In A/NZ Veeam has about 1600 partners, with about 500 transacting every quarter, Bender revealed.

During the third quarter of 2016, Veeam locally reported 21 per cent growth in booking revenue, alongside customer and ProPartner increases of 18 per cent and 15 per cent respectively.

Delving deeper, new license bookings from large enterprise deals increased 30 per cent, alongside a 38 per cent boost in the number of transactions through the Veeam Cloud and Service Providers (VCSP) program.

 

