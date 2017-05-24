CLADTEK improves business operations with Epicor ERP

Information now available in real time, online, and integrated across all departments.

CLADTEK, a provider of lined pipe solutions in Singapore, has improved business operations by implementing Epicor ERP solution.

Information is now available in real time, online, and integrated across all departments, thus allowing employees to foresee potential problems and prevent them from occurring.

Prior to the implementation, the company was challenged by its outdated data management systems.

To support its international expansion plans, CLADTEK required access to more and better-quality data. In addition, the company wanted to improve operational efficiency and be able to make decisions faster. After reviewing other solutions in the market, the company decided to deploy Epicor ERP.

"Epicor made a huge effort to understand our individual business needs-giving us the confidence that it was able to implement the system in line with our specific requirements. The user-friendly interface and adaptability of the Epicor ERP system were also appealing to us, as user adoption is critical to the success of the project," said Paul Montague, director of CLADTEK Group. "Epicor also offers access to a good support team who are committed to the process of implementation and who are proactive and flexible with regards to managing costs."

Integration across all locations

Epicor ERP solution was implemented in eight months. Once the deployment was complete, the solution allowed CLADTEK and the Epicor team to ensure that the ERP system was integrated across all its locations and departments.

Financial information is now more accurate and transparent, enabling the management team to have better visibility of the overall business operations.

Thanks to the real-time financial data and full visibility into the organisation, CLADTEK's management team is empowered to make better decisions and achieve sustainable growth.

Looking forward, the latest support features for multiple data sources in Epicor ERP are expected to realise even further benefits for the company.

"With Epicor ERP software in place, we can focus on our customers and our business, confident that our underlying systems and data management can be relied on to fully support our goals," added Montague.

1