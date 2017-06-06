Connected platforms manage data-in-motion and data-at-rest: Kamal Brar, Hortonworks

Kamal Brar, VP and GM, APAC, Hortonworks highlights how the company’s connected data platforms helping customers with actionable intelligence by managing data-in-motion and data-at-rest.

The emergence of big data technology has revolutionized the data science and analytics allowing businesses to store, access and analyze vast amounts of historical data. But the existing data platforms require making progress to deal with the tsunami of data being generated by the IoT.

According to a recent NASSCOM release, the big data industry in the country is expected to grow eight-fold to touch USD 16 billion by 2025, from the present size of USD 2 billion.

Therefore, we need ground breaking strategies and enhanced solutions to maximize the value out of the data.

HortonWorks, the Silicon Valley data management company, who has stunned the industry by becoming the fastest enterprise software start-up to reach USD 100 million, claims to create enterprise-ready open data platforms and modern data applications.

The platforms are designed to deliver actionable intelligence from all data, whether be it, data-in-motion or data-at-rest. The company along with its partners provide the expertise that allows customers to unlock value from their data.

On this note, Kamal Brar, VP and GM APAC at Hortonworks discusses how the company's connected data platforms manage data, and help its customers with actionable insights.

What megatrends is HortonWorks betting on for 2017? How is the company addressing the market opportunity?

With the emergence of Digital India initiative, the consumption of data in the market is remarkable, which made it a megatrend for this year. Individuals, businesses, and even governments are starting to consider data as the most tangible asset, and therefore managing, storing and analyzing it is critically important. Another trend gaining popularity is the cloud, which has also become an important aspect for businesses. This is primarily because in the future hardware will be outshined by the cloud infrastructure.

Open source is another big trend that is going to gain traction. It is helping small companies get on feet, and with time, larger enterprises are realizing the benefits.

We have got customers in India especially in sectors like e-commerce and telecommunications, who are already witnessing the benefits of Hadoop. The government of India is one such customer, who is keen to adopt newer technologies such open-source, which is proven with the launch of projects like the digital locker, and payment gateways which are coming through the demonetization move.

Alongside, we are betting big on selling services and support for the Hadoop open-source data analytics framework to businesses in India as well as for government's big data projects. We are also leading a bunch of companies that are pursuing the opportunity to monetize Hadoop.

What are the big data initiatives HortonWorks is working on?

Although we have started off being just a Hadoop company, we have quickly realized that with the emergence of IoT, more data will be generated outside the enterprise data center than inside it. To make it easy for customers to automate, secure data flows, and curate real-time business insights, we acquired Onyara, a key contributor to Apache NiFi. It helps customers to capture the data at the point of origin.

