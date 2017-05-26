Consultus improves customer relationship management with TrustSphere

The Sydney-based executive search agency now captures 30 percent more customer information than previously.

TrustSphere has helped Consultus Recruitment & Research (Consultus) to capture key customer data that was previously lost, and provided actionable insights to improve data integrity and security by reducing manual data entry.

Consultus is a Sydney-based executive search agency that provides recruitment services across Australia and New Zealand.

The agency was challenged with the emergence of online job searching tools such as LinkedIn and other social platforms. It also found it difficult to manage six offices across Australia and New Zealand, as it did not know what is happening in the remote branches.

"As with a lot of organisations, our staff has to spend valuable time to update the CRM with information," said Doug Magee, managing director for Consultus Group. "We have been a user of Salesforce.com for over 10 years now and we have come to realise that the CRM is only as good as the information you put in. If all the relationship information is not present in the CRM, we don't get a complete picture of a particular contact or account."

After searching for solutions in the market, Consultus chose TrustSphere's Relationship Analytics platform as it can seamlessly integrate with Salesforce. The solution mines and refines the communication data, retains it as IP, enters the results into Salesforce automatically, and gives Consultus actionable insights to better run business.

Better engagement and retention of customers

Using TrustSphere has resulted in better engagement and retention of customers, which has improved sales onboarding for Consultus.

By leveraging TrustSphere's search and visualisation capability, Consultus is now able to plan a new business-Recruitsme, a low-cost recruitment option for all businesses.

Recruitsme is a volume based, low cost business model, that utilises full or part-time sales agents who can operate from anywhere, with Recruitsme HQ providing the IT and Marketing resources.

TrustVault, with GoogleMail, provided a level of management and reporting that enabled Consultas to collect and keep track of their emerging contacts and surface the importance of those relationships.

"TrustSphere's integration with GoogleMail and Salesforce is fantastic. Coupled with the ability to capture our extended team who are not on Salesforce, TrustSphere gives us additional options to manage our business. TrustSphere captures over 30 percent more information that we weren't keeping," added Magee.

1