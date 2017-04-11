Could Amazon become an enterprise collaboration contender?

Amazon has a series of apps that compete with Office 365 and G Suite, but they currently aren’t packaged and sold as a collective portfolio. Here’s how Amazon could become a major player in business software.

Microsoft has for decades owned the intersection of collaboration, productivity and communication. However, as these services shifted to the cloud, it opened pathways for greater competition and flexibility in how organizations deployed applications for their workforce. Through G Suite, Google has stretched its resources and refined its family of apps for enterprise. The market is far from locked up, however, and analysts see at least some room for new players to emerge to challenge Google and Microsoft.

Could Amazon be the dark horse of enterprise collaboration? The company has a dominating position in cloud-based infrastructure, but its moves in the application market, albeit reserved, have yet to deliver similar impact. But what if it decides to focus on the collaboration market?

Gauging Amazon’s potential impact

“[Amazon] could have an impact if they get serious about it, but I have not seen many signs of that happening,” says Jeffrey Mann, research vice president at Gartner. “WorkMail and WorkDocs have been around for a couple years with nothing really compelling about them, and very little uptake. Chime is a more recent addition, but they are still pretty far from having a complete suite or much to differentiate their offerings.”

Amazon will disrupt whichever space it decides to jump into, but Amazon is unlikely to go head to head with Microsoft’s Office 365 or Google’s G Suite, according to Raul Castanon-Martinez, senior analyst at 451 Research. “The lines are blurring between business communications and enterprise collaboration and productivity -- and their convergence is defining a new segment which some vendors are calling ‘collaborative communications’ or ‘workflow communications,’” he says. “Amazon, Google and Microsoft are each approaching the market from different angles. Google and Microsoft are strong contenders when it comes to productivity tools, while Amazon is focusing on business communications and team meetings. All three overlap with it comes to collaboration.”

Jan Dawson, chief analyst at Jackdaw, says Amazon has been smart to focus on areas that are being over or underserved in the market. Chime, for example, is “much less feature-packed than some of the alternatives, but performs the key functions of a web conferencing solution much better than the competition, notably WebEx,” he says. Web conferencing is easier to displace than a productivity suite as comprehensive as Office 365 or G Suite, he adds. “I think Amazon would struggle if it tried to take on Microsoft and Google in the core productivity space, and it’s better off continuing to nibble at the edges in areas where those companies are weak.”

Amazon would face challenges vs. Microsoft and Google

