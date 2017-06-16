Dimension Data implements Nuance Power PDF to reduce costs

The solution supports the administrative and purchasing components of Dimension Data's business

Global ICT solutions and services provider Dimension Data (Australia) has implemented a PDF solution from Nuance that would allow it to reduce its current PDF costs without foregoing capability.

The PDF solution offers quick conversion of scanned and regular PDF files into fully formatted Microsoft Office, WordPerfect, and XPS documents, easy editing.

The solution also allows Dimension data to combine documents, extraction of content from a range of files, and side-by-side document comparison.

All of these functions support the administrative and purchasing components of the business. This PDF solution is user-friendly, and therefore reduces the need for extensive training.

"Overall, I'd have to say that Power PDF really does deliver value for money. The cost differential is significant, and when you add to this the extensive capability of the product and the peace of mind that comes with the brand, Power PDF is certainly worth considering," said Richard Banfield, IT manager, Dimension Data.

Minimising risk

Minimising risk was also an important criterion for Dimension Data because if the implementation process did not occur smoothly, the financial impact on their daily business could be significant.

Nuance Power PDF has been implemented across 300 seats at Dimension Data.

Nuance provided both initial training for staff and follow-up training to deliver greater knowledge of certain capabilities such as document extraction and insertion, and splitting PDF files.

Dimension Data has experienced extensive costs savings since implementing Power PDF and realised that Power PDF really does deliver value for money.

"We found Nuance to be extremely professional. Their expertise is extensive, and they took the time to understand our business and our need to get the most out of the investment. They really went above and beyond to ensure all our queries and any concerns we had, were addressed," said Banfield.