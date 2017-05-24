Does Microsoft's Cosmos DB promise too much?

Microsoft says its new Azure cloud database is all types of databases in one. Here's why that might be a problem



Credit: WikiImages

Microsoft apparently missed database godfather Michael Stonebraker’s memo. In 2005 Stonebraker declared the “one size fits all” mentality of the database market is an idea whose “time has come and gone.” Fast forward to 2017 and Microsoft launched Azure Cosmos DB, a new database that promises to do... everything.

No, really. Everything.

Relational data? Check. Documents? Yep. Graph? Of course. Strong consistency? Bingo! Eventual consistency? That, too! In fact, Cosmos DB has five consistency models to choose from.

Not surprisingly, euphoric cries greeted the press release, with one developer gushing that it “absolutely beats any competitor in the cloud” and, as such, “not sure why would you go for anything else today.” Microsoft, even less surprisingly, agreed, calling Azure Cosmos DB “the first globally-distributed data service that lets you elastically scale throughput and storage across any number of geographical regions while guaranteeing low latency, high availability, and [five well-defined] consistency [models].”

The problem with such “everything under the sun” products, however, is that what they gain in breadth they often lose in depth. As Jared Rosoff, a former MongoDB executive told me, “When you tell me your database does everything what I hear is that it’s mediocre at all of it.”

He may have a point.

You had one job…

While NoSQL hasn’t killed the general purpose relational database (see MySQL’s continued strength as proof), it has given the market different ways to accommodate diverse application requirements. As ArangoDB board member Luca Olivari told me, “Key value stores are blazingly fast with extremely simple data, document stores are brilliant for complex data, and graph solutions shine with highly interconnected data.”

Some discount this splintering of the database market. As Olivari went on to tell me, mastering these systems involves “a steep learning curve (in truth, many steep learning curves)” while “keeping your data consistent, your application fault-tolerant, and your architecture lean is rather impossible.”

Like it or not, this is the world we live in. Check out DB-Engines.com and you’ll find hundreds of databases, each carving out its own niche. Stonebraker called this trend over a decade ago:

The last 25 years of commercial DBMS development can be summed up in a single phrase: “One size fits all.” This phrase refers to the fact that the traditional DBMS architecture (originally designed and optimized for business data processing) has been used to support many data-centric applications with widely varying characteristics and requirements … This concept is no longer applicable to the database market, and [we believe] the commercial world will fracture into a collection of independent database engines.

1 2 3 Next Page