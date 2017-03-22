Elasticsearch cuts cost for Thailand online marketplace

Kaidee selects the affordable and scalable open-source solution



Credit: GraphicStock

Elasticsearch has helped scale search and simplify data access for Kaidee, Thailand's largest online marketplace for second-hand goods.

Kaidee selected the solution as this open source solution was not only less expensive but equally powerful and highly scalable.

Kaidee's platform has more than 650,000 daily visitors and 40 million daily page views. It aims to double the number of daily visitors this year, hence the need for the scalability.

Before turning to Elasticsearch, Kaidee was using an expensive, proprietary appliance solution to power user searches across the ads posted by its sellers.

However, this solution was inflexible to scale to Kaidee's growth plan, driving the company to select Elasticsearch.

"Elastic has been very responsive and we feel we can ask them anything. Even on the development side of things, they'll offer us their suggestions and support," said Mark Hollow, CTO at Kaidee. "It's been great being part of the community and having the opportunity to share our key learnings with others at Kaidee's and Elastic's events. We look forward to further collaboration in the future."

Supports browsing

Elasticsearch was used by Kaidee's infrastructure team to support browsing. Its easy-to-use interface enabled the team to quickly set up visualisations and explore data on their own.

Initially, Kaidee used Elasticsearch for six months alongside its appliance solution to benchmark and compare performance.

Elasticsearch easily coped with the complexities of searching through the Thai language, encouraging Kaidee to make Elasticsearch the primary search engine for its platform.

The posted ads are initially submitted to the platform via web or mobile apps. Later, they are sent into an open source database and extracted into Elasticsearch for simplified user search.

The user experience is fast and seamless, as users are only required to enter just a few keywords to obtain useful and accurate results.

1