emt Distribution strengthens cyber security offerings with Thycotic deal

Agreement adds privileged account management to distie’s suite of offerings.

Adelaide-based emt Distribution has increased its cyber security offerings with the addition of Thycotic to its vendor roster across Australia and New Zealand.



The Washington D.C.-based company is a provider of privileged account management (PAM) solutions including password and endpoint protection.



The distributor's current roster includes Airlock Digital, Acunetix, Cybonet, Delta Technology Solutions, CoSoSys, Matrix 42, Ninja MSP, Opswat, Picus, Flexera, Temasoft, ThreatTrack, ThreatQuotent, and Vipre.



However, emt said demand for privileged account management solutions is growing rapidly among government and enterprise organisations, with SMBs and mid-tier enterprises not far behind.



The company has already added five new staff members dedicated to the vendor to meet anticipated demand, the company said. These include pre-sales engineers and customer service personnel.



In addition, the agreement gives emt the right to appoint a secondary distributor in A/NZ if if required.

As part of the deal, emt Distribution will also attend on site sales meetings alongside partners, run walk-throughs and tailored demonstrations with partners for end-user customers, and help partners manage the Thycotic deal registration process.



This is a similar deal which cyber security vendor Bitdefender has with SMS eTechnologies in A/NZ, where the distributor acts as a proxy for the vendor in country.



"Organisations are waking up to the fact that traditional cyber security defences like firewalls and anti-malware are struggling to combat the rising tide of targeted attacks," an emt spokesperson said.



"Privileged accounts are the keys to the kingdom. Organisations need to know how many human and non-human privileged accounts they have, who has access to them, restrict that access and lock down the passwords that protect them. Putting it in plain terms, you can have the best locks in the world, but they won't help if you leave the keys under the doormat."



A July 2016 study from analyst firm Forrester estimated that 80 percent of data breaches involve privileged accounts that have been compromised or abused.



The distributor said Thycotic Secret Server was developed as a comprehensive privileged account management solution that protects organisations' system user credentials and privileged accounts.



In addition emt said its range of cyber security solutions mitigate the vast majority of cyber attack vectors and address the Australian Signals Directorate's (ASD's) Top 4 Strategies to mitigate targeted cyber intrusions - application whitelisting, patching applications, patching operating systems, and privileged account management.



These mitigate more than 85 percent of intrusion techniques that the Australian Cyber Security Centre responds to.



"Privileged account management is one of the top four mitigation strategies used to meet the needs of the Australian Signals Directorate. It is a perfect opportunity for our channel partners in the region to be seen as trusted advisors," Thycotic. vice president, Simon Azzopardi, said.

1 2 Next Page