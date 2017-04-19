General Electric to boost industrial capabilities in Singapore with SP Group, SPRING & Platform E

The company also launched its first Digital Operations Centre (A-DOC) in Singapore.

American technology conglomerate, General Electric(GE) , has teamed up with Singapore Power (SP) Group, to build IoT applications, which will enhance the efficiency of power networks in Singapore. It has also formed partnerships with SPRING Singapore and Platform E, to tap on digital capabilities of startups and small businesses in the country.

Engineering and digital experts from both companies will create tools that make use of data analytics and artificial intelligence to upgrade asset performance and reduce unplanned downtime in network operations, GE said in a press release.

In addition, GE launched Asia Digital Operations Centre (A-DOC), which is its first facility in Asia, to support global IT services and operations. The centre will provide 24/7 infrastructure, systems engineering and IT support. It is part of a larger strategy to transform how IT is delivered across the company.

The centre will house 60 employees initially including network, security and enterprise application engineers, before potentially expanding three-fold over the next five years.

GE also signed various agreements with SPRING Singapore and the Singapore Institute of Management (SIM) entrepreneurship centre, Platform E, to establish digital capabilities which will support Industrial Internet startups locally and overseas.

"The industrial internet represents a multi-billion-dollar opportunity for [the] industry. We look forward to working with our partners in Singapore to build a digital ecosystem and support entrepreneurship in the country," said Jeff Immelt, Chairman and CEO, GE.

The partnerships with SPRING Singapore and Platform E will provide startups with access to the Predix platform to help co-develop business solutions and applications. They can also leverage both scaling and funding opportunities.

"The partnerships with SPRING, Platform E and SP Group are excellent developments that will help the tech community in Singapore address the growing opportunities in the industrial IoT space within Asia. They will create interesting jobs and opportunities for Singaporeans," explained Beh Swan Gin, Chairman, Singapore Economic Development Board.

