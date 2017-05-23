Subscribe / Unsubscribe Enewsletters | Login | Register

Pencil Banner

Home » Applications »

GitHub sets up a developer tools store, releases GraphQL API

Paul Krill | May 23, 2017
The popular code repository is trying to be a one-stop shop for developers to get more of their work done.

GitHub today unveiled its GitHub Marketplace, a store for developers to purchase development tools. The goal is to help developers find integrations and quickly use them.

For example, GitHub Marketplace supports more than a dozen integrators via a single account and payment method, so developers can worry less about managing accounts. Development apps range from continuous integration to project management and code review, including Travis CI, Appveyor, Waffle, ZenHub, Sentry, and Codacy.

GitHub also rolled out two other tools intended to ease software development: GraphQL API, for data access, and GItHub Apps, for process control.

GraphQL, which GitHub uses internally, had been in a beta release but now is in production release. The query language for APIs also provides a runtime for fulfilling queries with existing data. “Ask for the exact data you need in a single request and get updates in real time—no more hitting multiple endpoints or waiting for new ones after a feature has been released,” said Kyle Daigle, a GitHub senior engineering manager.

GitHub Apps is a renamed version of its Integrations service. It features granular API permissions, web hooks, and build bots to automate workflows.

 

1 

Sign up for Computerworld eNewsletters.

FEATURED WHITE PAPERS

3 ways your culture may be sabotaging innovation

Why should security professionals pay attention to the rise of fintech?

Taking a bi-modal approach to IT governance

Who runs the workplace? Millennials

VIDEO: Driving Digital Innovation with Cloud Integration

The ‘cobots’ are coming. Is your IT team ready?

IT upgrade steps up CX at Mandarin Oriental in Malaysia

Nearly half of Singapore companies will need intelligent automation by 2018

HungryGoWhere helps Singapore's F&B outlets reduce manpower costs

Yusen Logistics standardises global customer order fulfilment operations

Malaysian company releases IoT solutions for flood and natural disaster mitigation

eCommerce Tracker: Malaysia's online 'book fest' feeds a growing love for reading

What Malaysia's first ever 5G trial means: robotics, VR...and more

IT upgrade steps up CX at Mandarin Oriental in Malaysia

'Growth-hacking' at Malaysian university's new lab embraces 12 business sectors