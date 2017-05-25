Gmail vs Inbox: Which Google email client is right for you?

Gmail and Inbox are both great, but one of them is better.

Google loves to compete against itself, especially when it comes to messaging. When you want to send a text, you can hit up Allo, Android Messages, Hangouts, or Google Voice to do it, with each offering something none of the others have, and presenting wildly different visions for how we should communicate with each other.

The same is true with its email apps. While there aren’t quite as many options to choose from, the two clients it offers couldn’t be more different. On one side there’s the veteran Gmail app that comes pre-installed on most phones, and on the other is Inbox, a modern, innovative concept out to redefine the way we interact with our messages.

So which one is best? Much as it is with Google’s slate of messaging apps, it’s a tricky question to answer, as there’s a high degree of preference and subjectiveness involved. Each client has clear benefits over the other, but it all depends on how you use your email. So I’ve broken them down for you.

Design

Email clients are all basically the same, and the Gmail app follows a pretty standard blueprint. There’s a main inbox window that contains messages as they arrive, with unread messages in bold and circular avatars separating emails by sender. It’s clean and functional, with a useful swipe shortcut that lets you instantly archive or delete a message.

The Gmail app interface is simple yet functional.

Swiping from the left side of the screen or tapping the hamburger menu opens the usual Google sidebar that shows where you’ll find your inbox categories and labels, as well as settings for things like signature, categories, and sounds. Long pressing on a message brings up a set of basic options, including trash, archive, and mute, but there aren’t too many surprises with the Gmail interface. It’s built for speed and practicality, and it’s a perfectly functional free email app.

Inbox, on the other hand, is anything but ordinary. It treats your inbox as more of a to-do list than a mailbox, and the result is a hyper-focused interface that forces you to rethink your whole email strategy. Your messages are still given the chronological treatment, but they’re separated by smart bundles, with pinned messages getting top billing and spammy promos separated from the pack. Inbox also grabs your reminders from Calendar and sorts them accordingly, between your messages.

Inbox does a great job of creating a barrier between important messages and spam.

The same sidebar, swipes, and gestures that you know from Gmail are all on display here, along with handy settings for snooze options and a vacation responder, along with a switch to turn off Gmail notifications. But as the name suggests, Inbox takes a decidedly different approach with its inbox. You can argue that it’s more casual than Gmail, but its colorful, icon-heavy interface somewhat belies its power. It’s no doubt more whimsical than Gmail, but that needn’t suggest that it’s any less versatile than the regular Gmail app, despite its reliance on a Google account.

