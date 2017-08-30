Google Maps: Find Parking and other features you need to start using

Don't take Google's trusty Maps app for granted. It gets even better once you dig into its settings and start customizing it.

Google Maps has long set the standard for how maps and navigation apps should function on a smartphone. On your Android device, it’s likely one of the best apps you use, and it’s even better once you start poking and prodding its settings panel. But are you getting everything you can out of Google Maps? Google just expanded its Parking Difficulty feature with Find Parking assistance in 25 U.S. cities. Let’s start with this tip first.

Find parking lots with three quick taps

Navigating to a destination is just step one. Once you get there, you also have to park, which can be a challenge in many cities. Lucky for us, Google now offers parking assistance directly in the Maps interface.



Google

Parking in San Francisco sucks. But Google can make it just a wee bit easier.

Go into Maps, choose car navigation, and then input your destination. At the left-hand bottom of the display, you may see a “Limited” parking notation, like in the first screenshot above. Tap the notation, and you’ll see a chart indicating peak parking congestion, along with an invitation to “Find Parking” (see middle screen above). Click that notation, and you’ll see a list of convenient parking garages (third screen).

If you click an “Add Parking” icon, Maps will add the parking lot to your itinerary, and the interface will even show you walking directions from the parking lot to your final destination.

Cool indeed, but for now Find Parking is only available in the following U.S. cities: Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Cleveland, Dallas/Fort Worth, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, Minneapolis/St. Paul, New York City, Orlando, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Pittsburgh, Portland, San Diego, Sacramento, San Francisco, Seattle, St. Louis, Tampa and Washington DC.

Share your location with a loved one

Did you know this used to be an option available inside Google+? Well, the writing’s on the wall for Google’s ill-fated social network, which is why Google bundled location sharing into Google Maps instead.



Google

Share your location with a loved one so that they always know where you are. Always.

To share your location, open Google Maps and then tap the hamburger menu in the top-left corner of the app. Now tap Share location to get started with the setup process. You can share your location for a specific length of time with whomever you specify from your contacts. Once you’ve selected your contacts, you’ll get a prompt letting you know those people can view your route.

