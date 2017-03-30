GovTech, NUS to train 10,000 public officers in data science by 2022

The two organisations will also co-create solutions to address challenges faced by the government agencies, particularly in the areas of cybersecurity, AI and data science.



Credit: GraphicStock

The National University of Singapore (NUS) will be equipping 10,000 public officers in Singapore with data science skills by 2022.

This is part of the Memorandum of Intent signed by NUS and the Government Technology Agency of Singapore (GovTech) on Wednesday (29 March 2017). The collaboration aims to ensure that Singapore's public service is able to use and deploy data and digital tools effectively.

Commenting on the partnership, Jacqueline Poh, Chief Executive, GovTech, said: "Increased adoption of data science in the public sector will transform the way that the government delivers services to the public. We are glad to partner NUS, which will help us put this tool into the hands of 10,000 public officers over the next five years, and educate them to use it effectively. This will help us improve and quicken our efforts in building Singapore into a Smart Nation."

Besides deepening public officers' data science capabilities, GovTech and NUS will co-create solutions to address the challenges faced by the public sector, particularly in the areas of cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and data science. They will also work together to develop methods and processes to strengthen cyber security for public agencies.

A GovTech-NUS Exchange programme, in which personnel from each organisation will be attached to the other, will also be set up as part of the partnership.

In addition, the two organisations will explore various collaborations to ensure that NUS students are equipped with skills relevant for the future workforce.

"NUS is pleased that our strong expertise in cyber security, artificial intelligence and data science will help to accelerate the realisation of Singapore's Smart Nation vision. This new partnership will deepen the technological capabilities of public sector agencies, and be the springboard for co-created innovative solutions to pressing issues of national concern," said Professor Tan Eng Chye, Deputy President (Academic Affairs) and Provost, NUS.

