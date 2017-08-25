Subscribe / Unsubscribe Enewsletters | Login | Register

Pencil Banner

Home » Applications »

GSK improves R&D management with Kinetica GPU

Anuradha Shukla | Aug. 25, 2017
Leverages GPU-accelerated analytics database for information platform.

Research
Credit: GraphicStock

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) — a science-led global healthcare company — is using Kinetica GPU-accelerated analytics database to improve its management of its research and development (R&D) information platform.

Kinetica is enabling GSK's data science and analytics teams to leverage the power of their existing graphics processing units (GPUs), without needing to write custom code or use specialised software for each particular use case.

GSK is now able to open up a range of advanced and innovative use cases and communicate with their existing GPU cluster just like a typical relational database.

As the company can now communicate with their existing GPU cluster just like a typical relational database, users can interact with it using a traditional query language such as SQL.

 

Improved efficiency

Post implementation of the new GPU, GSK's data science and analytics teams can run workloads that require a more computationally-intensive environment for analysis in Kinetica.

Simultaneously, it can maintain the feel of communicating with a traditional relational environment.

GSK is satisfied with this investment as it is giving more returns than its previous investment in a GPU-accelerated cluster.

Previously they were using specialised and customised software to run chemical simulations on 125,000 GPU cores the cluster was not being taken advantage of for additional use cases.

GSK searched for a solution that allowed them to run a multitude of use cases on their GPU cores and finally selected Kinetica.

GPU-accelerated databases are in high demand in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries. These can derive faster insights from vast volumes of streaming data and help researchers use algorithmic techniques with easy-to-use visual analytics tools to interactively run thousands of simulations across complex data sets.

 

Sign up for Computerworld eNewsletters.

FEATURED RESOURCES

9 lies CIOs tell themselves

Workplace flexibility: Your key to hiring and retaining the best

How to win over your board of directors

How to bridge IT’s growing generation gap

Don’t overlook the hidden treasure in your middle and back-office

GSK improves R&D management with Kinetica GPU

33 Malaysian websites hacked following SEA Games error: Experts reaffirm security musts for Sysadmins

Equinix to open its 5th IBX data centre in Hong Kong in fourth quarter of 2017

HK Express uses cloud software to enhance safety and quality management

China most attacked country by DDoS in Q2 2017

How Universiti Teknologi Malaysia and Huawei's iLearning Cloud will prepare students for Digital Malaysia

What is driving Malaysia's 'massive' 1200 percent internet usage growth? MyIX shares insights

Malaysian university UTP marks 20th anniversary with new stride into cloud transformation

33 Malaysian websites hacked following SEA Games error: Experts reaffirm security musts for Sysadmins

This is how we'll help 5G transform Malaysia’s communications landscape and smart cities, says new partnership