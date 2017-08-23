HK Express uses cloud software to enhance safety and quality management

Hong Kong's low-fare airline, HK Express, is using Ideagen Coruson to improve its safety, security and quality management.

The cloud solution will help the airline eliminate manual and physical paper processes and procedures, said Spencer Mallett, manager, Safety Management Systems.

He added: "This will provide us with efficiencies across our safety and quality operations. Coruson will become our interactive system that will help push ownership and process responsibilities away from the Quality, Safety & Security department."

Since becoming a low-fare airline in 2013, HK Express has been growing rapidly- it currently has a staff base of more than 800 employees, and flies to at least 27 destinations.

As an IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) registered airline, HK Express is committed to delivering operational safety to its guests and crew members.

"Our utmost priority is to deliver all our guests to their destinations safely, as we continue on our exciting growth path. [We believe Coruson will enable us to achieve] proactive management of safety, quality and security performance for both daily operations and growth planning," said Roger Lee, Director, Quality, Safety and Security, HK Express.