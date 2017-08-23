Subscribe / Unsubscribe Enewsletters | Login | Register

Pencil Banner

Home » Applications »

HK Express uses cloud software to enhance safety and quality management

Nayela Deeba | Aug. 23, 2017
Ideagon Coruson will enable proactive management of safety, quality and security performance for both daily operations and growth planning for the low-fare airline .

 

Hong Kong's low-fare airline, HK Express, is using Ideagen Coruson to improve its safety, security and quality management.

The cloud solution will help the airline eliminate manual and physical paper processes and procedures, said Spencer Mallett, manager, Safety Management Systems.

He added: "This will provide us with efficiencies across our safety and quality operations. Coruson will become our interactive system that will help push ownership and process responsibilities away from the Quality, Safety & Security department."

Since becoming a low-fare airline in 2013, HK Express has been growing rapidly- it currently has a staff base of more than 800 employees, and flies to at least 27 destinations.

As an IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) registered airline, HK Express is committed to delivering operational safety to its guests and crew members.

"Our utmost priority is to deliver all our guests to their destinations safely, as we continue on our exciting growth path. [We believe Coruson will enable us to achieve] proactive management of safety, quality and security performance for both daily operations and growth planning," said Roger Lee, Director, Quality, Safety and Security, HK Express. 

 

Sign up for Computerworld eNewsletters.

FEATURED RESOURCES

Building a better WAN: Detmold takes a leap of faith

Don’t overlook the hidden treasure in your middle and back-office

Project management: 5 tips for managing your project budget

How to create a company culture that can weather failure

GCIO Forum 2017: Public-private partnerships key enabler of digital governments

The 3-step game plan to secure your journey to the cloud

Equinix to open its 5th IBX data centre in Hong Kong in fourth quarter of 2017

Dell EMC addresses increasing demand for hyper-converged infrastructure in Singapore

Building a better WAN: Detmold takes a leap of faith

Eaton opens office in Singapore

33 Malaysian websites hacked following SEA Games error: Experts reaffirm security musts for Sysadmins

This is how we'll help 5G transform Malaysia’s communications landscape and smart cities, says new partnership

Malaysia's Mesiniaga enterprise cloud mandated by PCI DSS certification

Digital Malaysia: Penang teacher centre transforms into Digital Maker hub

Malaysia's Open Data journey ramps up to Asean scale with new accelerator