How collaboration improves IT outcomes

Blackstone and Coca-Cola CTOs encourage colleagues to restructure IT to deliver a more collaborative model for technology innovation.

NEW ORLEANS -- The perception of IT among employees who aren’t involved in the technology centers within their organization is generally bad and the onus is on technology leaders to rectify those problems, Blackstone CTO William Murphy said at the Collision conference this week. “People have been disappointed over IT many times,” he said. “It’s not necessarily the fault of technologists, but technologists have not stood up for themselves.”

IT still bears the blame for almost every technology-related project that’s been delayed for the last 20 years and IT professionals need to find a way out of those internal conflicts, according to Murphy. Such a change requires a shift in thinking about IT’s role and how it can deliver a more collaborative model for technology innovation, he said.

“It’s about creating a dialogue around the problem identification, not necessarily jumping to a solution that somebody believes is the right one,” Murphy said. Approaching those conversations as an opportunity to help vs. commanding a specific structure or toolset our outcome can lead to better results and a happier workforce, he said. “Most of the time, technology groups don’t push back enough in creating that conversation.”

Decentralizing IT improves outcomes

Pushing a business toward a more collaborative approach to technology will positively impact almost every aspect of the organization, according to Alan Boehme, CTO and the head of innovation and architecture at The Coca-Cola Co. There are also some parallels to how Coca-Cola invests in multiple cloud providers instead of picking one vendor for all cloud-based infrastructure based on cost, relationships or other tangential characteristics.

The global beverage company uses many cloud vendors for different needs and often bases those decisions on the benefits and key value propositions of each provider, according to Boehme. The goal is to essentially use the best provider for each task or objective, he said. “You have to look at what you’re trying to accomplish… and what is right for the application you’re trying to provide.”

Companies should also take advantage of the specialties of each cloud provider because they are advancing those features much faster than others, Boehme said. Amazon, Google, IBM, Microsoft and others have all constructed their cloud services based on the history and unique features of their company, he said.

Going all-in with a single cloud vendor can cause serious problems down the line, according to Boehme. It’s important to note that there are proprietary technologies in every cloud platform and if an organization goes too deep with one provider it’s going to encounter the same challenges the industry faced with ERP systems a decade ago, he said.

