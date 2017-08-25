How devops tools accelerate software delivery

Devops is a little bit of philosophy and a lot of tools. Here’s how those tools work their devops magic.



Once upon a time, there was a developer who needed to write code against a database. So he asked the database administrator for access to the production database.

“Oh, dear me, no,” said the DBA. “You can’t touch our data. You need your own database. Ask operations.”

“Oh, dear me, no,” said the operations manager. “We don’t have a spare Oracle license, and it would take six months to get you that and the server on which to run it. But I’ll do what I can.”

You can see where this is going. You can even hear “bwahaha” after each answer. Of course, the DBA and operations manager are only doing their jobs, but the developer – and the needs of the business – are stuck in the slow lane.

What if the developer could have spun up a virtual machine already configured with trial versions of the correct operating system, the correct database, the correct table and index schemas, and syntactically valid test data? And what if all of this happened under the control of a configuration file and scripts while he brewed and drank a cup of coffee? How “agile” would that be?

Enter devops. Basically, devops offers a big box of tools that automate the way around requests that used to result in “no” for an answer. Developers get what they need to do their jobs, and operations can hold up their end of the bargain without too much trouble. These tools can be divided into sets that support each step in the software development lifecycle, from coding to integration to deployment to monitoring to bug reporting.

Developer tools

For a developer, working life revolves around a development environment. That has several pieces, which might be integrated or might be a selection of independent tools.

Existing code lives in a repository, such as Git or Team Foundation Server (TFS), and the developer’s first task every day (after the daily stand-up meeting that agile organizations hold first thing) is to check out or clone all of the code of interest from the shared repository. In an ideal world, nobody else’s check-ins or pushes would have an impact on the developer’s code, because everybody’s code would already be merged, integrated, and tested. In the real world, that won’t always be the case, and merging, integrating, and testing yesterday’s changes might be the second order of business.

In an ideal world, all code would be perfect. In the real world, there is no such thing as perfect code – the closest we can come is code that doesn’t have any known bugs.

