How should we support the IoT boom?

New type of networks, as well as collaboration are key, according to Charles Reed Anderson.

With IDC predicting that there will be 80 billion connected things globally by 2025, what's needed to support this growth?

According to Charles Reed Anderson, Founder of Charles Reed Anderson and Associates, existing networks do not have the capacity to handle the connectivity demands of Internet of Things (IoT) devices. As such, we will need to turn to low-power wide area network (LPWAN) to power IoT devices.

LPWAN is said to operate with greater power efficiency over a longer range while costing lower than traditional networks. This is essential for IoT devices as such devices are in remote or hard to reach areas thus requiring longer battery life, may transmit occasional small bursts of data, and needs data to be sent over long distances.

In his presentation at IoT Asia 2017, Reed also listed three prominent technologies in the LPWAN space:

NB-IoT, also known as NarrowBand IoT, is a LPWAN for mobile operators, specifically for indoor coverage. It is low in cost, provides coverage on many connected devices, and preserves battery life. The backers are chipset manufacturers and NB-IoT software vendors.

LoRa, is a LPWAN for regional, national or global coverage. Its operators include mobile, cities and enterprises. The backers are hardware vendors and platform integrators.

Sigfox, which provides LPWAN at a low cost. It also lowers energy consumption required for securely connecting physical devices to the cloud.

Aside from connectivity, Reed explained collaboration-be it internal or external- is necessary for IoT's growth as IoT is not just about technology. To drive internal collaboration, leaders need to build an innovative culture and identify stakeholders who are willing to collaborate for IoT projects.

