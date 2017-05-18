HungryGoWhere helps Singapore's F&B outlets reduce manpower costs

The HungryGoWhere SmartPOS allows food merchants to optimise resources while delivering a good customer experience.

Singapore's food portal, HungryGoWhere, has launched a point-of-sale (POS) system, 'HungryGoWhere SmartPOS', to enable merchants to reduce manpower costs, boost operations, and expand customer base.

"Every single feature that we have in our SmartPOS system meets a very specific pain point that merchants have revealed to us. As the number one food portal in Singapore, we are well-placed to help them scale their business, expand customer reach and provide a seamless experience for the diner from discovery to dining," explained Frank Young, CEO, HungryGoWhere.

The SmartPOS system provides restaurateurs with various features to manage table reservations and takeaways. The system only requires one frontline staff to handle payment transactions, confirm bookings, and accept incoming food orders.

Diners can also directly place their food orders using the 'e-Waiter' tablet, from where they are seated in restaurants.

In addition, integrated features within the system allow restaurateurs to manage inventory. Restaurateurs can monitor upcoming reservations, most popular dishes, adjust 'specials of the day' and keep track of 'peak and off-peak' periods.

SmartPOS works on a mobile interface. All information from the system is stored in a secure hybrid cloud environment, which enables merchants to obtain sales and operational insights, without being present at the premises

The system has also been designed to easily integrate with third-party applications such as QuickBooks and payment platforms such as Singtel Dash, Visa and Mastercard, the company said in a press release.

Since SmartPOS is connected to HungryGoWhere's online food discovery, reservation and takeaway portal, merchants can advertise their restaurants to the more than 1.3 million people who visit the site monthly.

"To achieve sustainable growth, merchants today must find ways to better leverage their space with the sky-high rents in Singapore and embrace new technologies to digitise their businesses. With HungryGoWhere SmartPOS, merchants can optimise their resources while delivering a fantastic customer experience," said Young.

Merchants can purchase the SmartPOS system at SG$6,000, which is inclusive of subscription, training and two year maintenance fees. They can also leverage government grants, such as the Productivity and Innovation Credit (PIC) Scheme, to save at least 40 percent of the fees.

