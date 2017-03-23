Subscribe / Unsubscribe Enewsletters | Login | Register

Indonesia’s rail transit operator digitises finance functions

Adrian M. Reodique | March 23, 2017
It will help PT Mass Rapid Transit Jakarta gain better visibility of their financial operations.

PT MRTJ

PT Mass Rapid Transit Jakarta (PT MRTJ), Indonesia's government-owned rail transit operator, is leveraging Ramco's enterprise resource planning (ERP) to digitise its regional finance and accounting functions.

Ramco's ERP suite includes modules for General Accounting, Payable & Receivable Management, and Fixed Assets Accounting.

"Ramco's scalable, digital ERP toolset will automate all our finance functions on a unified, analytics-friendly platform, offering us mobility and better visibility of our financial operations, at this crucial juncture," said Tuhiyat, Finance Director of PT Mass Rapid Transit Jakarta, in a press release.

He added: "On implementation, we will be better equipped than ever to manage the challenges of establishing and operating Jakarta's first MRT. With Ramco's integrated suite onboard, we look forward to embarking on a digital journey, helping us reach newer heights."

 

1 

How to use data analytics to improve project outcomes

Eddie Stobart picks UK company Microlise to drive efficiences with telematics overhaul across entire fleet

HSBC CIO Darryl West uses bank adopting cloud-first strategy

Government and the brave new world of digital customer experience

10 steps to becoming a horrible IT boss

