Indonesia’s rail transit operator digitises finance functions

It will help PT Mass Rapid Transit Jakarta gain better visibility of their financial operations.

PT Mass Rapid Transit Jakarta (PT MRTJ), Indonesia's government-owned rail transit operator, is leveraging Ramco's enterprise resource planning (ERP) to digitise its regional finance and accounting functions.

Ramco's ERP suite includes modules for General Accounting, Payable & Receivable Management, and Fixed Assets Accounting.

"Ramco's scalable, digital ERP toolset will automate all our finance functions on a unified, analytics-friendly platform, offering us mobility and better visibility of our financial operations, at this crucial juncture," said Tuhiyat, Finance Director of PT Mass Rapid Transit Jakarta, in a press release.

He added: "On implementation, we will be better equipped than ever to manage the challenges of establishing and operating Jakarta's first MRT. With Ramco's integrated suite onboard, we look forward to embarking on a digital journey, helping us reach newer heights."

