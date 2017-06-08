iOS 11 FAQ: Everything we know about new Siri, Messages, Photos, and Apple Pay

Learn all about the upcoming iOS 11, including its release date, top features, and biggest changes from iOS 10.

Editors’ note: We’ve updated this story to include an expanded iOS 11 FAQ.

Siri in iOS 11 has learned to sound like an actual human—and that’s just the beginning when it comes to the new mobile operating system for iPhones and iPads.

Apple CEO Tim Cook and friends gave us a full overview of iOS 11 during Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference keynote on Monday. New features include sweeping new upgrades to Siri, a redesigned Control Center and App Store, and a brand-new Apple Pay feature that lets you send or receive money to your contacts via iMessage.

In addition, developers can now create apps that tap into your iOS device’s potential to create augmented reality experiences via the new ARKit. Plus, there are new productivity features for the iPad, including drag-and-drop capability and a new Mac-style Dock.

Here’s everything we know so far about iOS 11, plus a few of the new features that we can’t wait to try.

What iOS devices will it run on?

The following iPhones:

iPhone 7/Plus

iPhone 6s/Plus

iPhone 6/Plus

iPhone SE

iPhone 5s

The following iPads:

iPad Pro (12.9-inch, 10.5-inch, and 9.7-inch)

iPad Air

iPad Air 2

iPad (5th generation)

iPad mini 2/3/4

Plus, the iPod Touch (6th generation)

When will it be available?

Following a series of developer and public betas this summer, Apple will make iOS 11 available to everyone as a free upgrade later this fall—likely around the same time as the launch of the next iPhone, typically in early or mid-September.

Can I test the iOS 11 public beta?

Yes, Apple will probably start rolling out the first public beta in June and anyone can give it a whirl (at their own risk). First, log in to the Beta Software Program page using your Apple ID and click on the link to enroll your iOS device. In order to download and install a configuration profile, you’ll be instructed to go to beta.apple.com/profile on the iOS device that you want to put the beta on—that will make the beta available as an over-the-air software update in the Settings app.

Just remember that this is a beta version of the new software, so make sure you backup your iOS device before venturing into this unknown territory. Better yet, we recommend installing the public beta profile on a secondary iOS device (if you have one) so that you can test it without fear that it will screw something up.

What’s new with Siri?

The first new thing you’ll notice about Siri in iOS 11 is her more-natural sounding voice. However, she also looks a little different: Apple has given its voice assistant a new visual interface that surfaces multiple results for your requests, as well as followup questions. In addition, Siri can now translate phrases for you, from English to Chinese, French, German, Italian, and Spanish. This feature is in beta, and Apple will add more languages in the months to come.

