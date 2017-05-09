IT Career Roadmap: Salesforce consultant

Careers in Salesforce are currently in high demand from employers. Here we look at one developer's journey and how he went from a Salesforce administrator to an enterprise game-changer.



Credit: Magdalena Petrova

What is a Salesforce Consultant?

Career: Salesforce Consultant

Roles: Salesforce administrator, Salesforce developer, Salesforce consultant, various Salesforce certified credentials

Minimum education: Bachelor's degree, Salesforce training and certifications

Relevant areas of study: Programming, marketing, sales, business, communications

Technology skills: Salesforce.com, Java, C#, Apex, Visualforce

Potential companies to work for: SMBs, large enterprises, PR/Advertising/Marketing agencies

Salary range: $43,672-$100,051

The year 2008 was a big one for Michael Glassmaker. With a background programming in Java and C#, he'd been working with the Salesforce.com platform as a power administrator, but the cloud-based CRM company's newest release, in spring of 2008, opened a whole new world of opportunities.

"I was doing some Apex development already, but that spring 2008 release and the Visualforce and Apex capabilities it introduced, was when I realized I could program this platform to do so much more with cross-departmental integration. Not just for CRM and sales and marketing, but across the entirety of an organization," Glassmaker says.

Creating a career

As user adoption started to skyrocket and the demands for customized applications on the Force.com platform just kept coming, Glassmaker realized he'd stumbled into a full-fledged career as a Salesforce developer and consultant.

Now a senior contract resource for clients, including IT recruiting and staffing firm Mondo, Glassmaker was perfectly positioned to leverage his own existing skills and the incredible popularity of the Salesforce.com solutions to create his dream career, he says.

"I was in a place where I was already working with Salesforce technology, but then when the company made the jump from just a CRM to an enterprise-capable platform, I wanted to come along, and it really boosted my opportunities," he says.

The demand for these roles is incredibly high, says Alexandra "Gigi" Neuenfeldt, tri-state and national sales manager for IT recruiting and staffing firm Mondo, and she doesn't see that abating anytime soon.

"The demand from the market is really high; demand for developers who can build on and around existing Salesforce platforms, Salesforce administrators, project managers with Salesforce experience, Salesforce training specialists, Salesforce solution architects. Our clients need talent for everything from low-level reporting professionals to high-level developer skills to integrating Salesforce tools and to architects and solutions developers that specialize in customizing the platform to their organization's needs. There's a huge range of skillsets tied to this one area," Neuenfeldt says.

Salesforce jobs aplenty

And there are plenty of available jobs for professionals with these skills; a recent report from Burning Glass analyzed the research firm's proprietary database of more than 100 million job postings collected across over 40,000 sites and found more than 300,000 job postings between July 2015 and June 2016 that called for Salesforce skills.

1 2 3 Next Page