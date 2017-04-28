Manhattan enables Australia’s Country Road Group to provide same-day fulfilment

Manhattan’s Warehouse Management Solution helps the retailer optimise its store replenishment and online order fulfilment processes.



Country Road Group's operations. Credit: Manhattan Associates

Country Road Group—an Australian specialty fashion retailers—has fully deployed Manhattan's Warehouse Management Solution to support its ongoing business growth.

With over 700 stores and a growing online operation, the retailer had outgrown its outsourced logistics services model and recognised the critical need to take greater command of its supply chain. It thus decided to invest in a new distribution centre (DC) and chose Manhattan's solution to orchestrate goods flows through the new DC.

So far, Manhattan solution's advanced fulfilment logic for wave management, constraint-based selection and real-time replenishment has helped Country Road Group realise its omni-channel commerce goals.

The system eliminates costly physical counts with auditor-approved cycle counting, and stores can now provide same day fulfilment as a result of a new cross-docking approach.

"The Manhattan solution has enabled us to optimise our store replenishment and online order fulfilment processes, resulting in improved product availability and customer satisfaction," said Peter Fouskarinis, Head of Supply Chain Australasia, Country Road Group.

Raghav Sibal, Manhattan Associates' Managing Director for Australia and New Zealand, added: "We're confident our solutions will continue to unlock supply chain value for Country Road Group and support its commitment to strengthening customer relationships for many years to come."

