Mid- to high-level BPO jobs to be in-demand in the Philippines

With artificial intelligence taking over simple tasks.



Credit: Graphicstock

The number of mid- to high-complex business process outsourcing (BPO) jobs in the Philippines is forecasted grow to 73 percent by 2022 from the current 53 percent, with artificial intelligence (AI) taking over simple tasks.

According to the Contact Centre Association of the Philippines (CCAP), the number of BPO jobs in the country is expected to reach 1.18 million by 2022 from 751,000 direct employment in 2016.

"Fortunately, our market globally is growing. And fortunately, the share of the Philippines in the global market will continue to grow. So there's enough growth for us. We are not also going to decline in terms of industry size. We're going to keep growing. The contact center sector, over the next six years, is forecasted to add 70,000 jobs a year," explained CCAP Chairman Benedict Hernandez in a report by Philippine News Agency (PNA).

"But the 70,000 people are different. You're not anymore of the same profile requirement we used to recruit before because now the complexity is going up," he underscored. "The number of jobs that are simple are actually shrinking."

In line, Hernandez advised contact centres to scale up human resources to meet the demand for mid- to high- omplex BPO jobs.

In an exclusive interview with CIO Asia earlier, IDC Philippines Country Head Jubert Alberto allayed the fear that the rise of AI will result in major layoffs. He asserted that the new technology is only a call for the BPO sector and talents to upgrade their skills to deliver higher value services.

"When we talk about BPO in the country, it's always got to do with customer service mindset. Even if you have a robot or the robotic process automation over there, it's only going to be used as the front line," said Alberto.

"You need to retool or reskill yourself and your employees to provide higher value services. [Organisations need] to embrace disruptive technologies rather than resisting them," he added.

