Nearly a quarter of Singapore companies fail to provide right communication tools

This is despite the face that 39 percent of employees spend an average of 8 days working away from their desks, revealed Avaya's survey.

Employers in Singapore have not equipped their employees with the right tools to effectively collaborate and communicate both internally and externally, according to Avaya's Technology@Work report.

About one quarter (24 percent) of the 507 Singapore office workers polled said their employers do not provide the right technology tools for effective communication. The communications and collaboration tools provided at their workplaces are not mobile-friendly and are not embedded into the applications and browsers that employees use.

Less than a third of the respondents have access to third-party conference calling solutions (32 percent), video conference facilities (27 percent), and desktop conference facilities (23 percent).

This is despite the fact that 39 percent of the respondents spend an average of eight working days away from their desks in a typical month, and need easy access to tele- or video-conferencing facilities to manage their work.

The study also found that only 30 percent of full-time employees in Singapore are able to work effectively and seamlessly on device of their choice — desktop, laptop, mobile, or tablet.

More than 41 percent of the respondents want a hot desk facility to work effectively from any location.

Besides that, office workers in Singapore want independent access to email on their mobile phones (37 percent), calling and mobile data packages (43 percent), and remote access to file servers and databases (43 percent) from their mobile devices or outside the company network.

Seven in 10 (70 percent) employees in Singapore are currently using personal social messaging applications such as WhatsApp and WeChat for business communications without oversight from IT teams.

Nearly three-quarters of the respondents (71 percent) also believe that a technology-assisted environment can help employees to be more productive. In line, 53 percent surveyed would build communication and collaboration abilities into existing enterprise apps to enable the new way of work.

"Digital transformation can be described as a way of helping companies reduce complexity of customer interactions. Employees are internal customers and the employee experience is the future of work. The survey results clearly show employees are looking for simple, easy to use mobile friendly collaboration tools that fit within their workflow," said Sami Ammous, sales engineering director, APAC, Avaya.