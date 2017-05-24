Northern Gas Networks migrates to S/4HANA to lay the foundations for IoT

UK gas distributor Northern Gas Networks is currently migrating to SAP's next generation enterprise resource planning (ERP) system S/4HANA, as it looks towards cutting edge internet of things (IoT) use cases.

Northern Gas Networks has been an SAP shop since its inception in 2005, when the National Grid sold off the 37,000 kilometres of pipe north of Sheffield. It now serves gas to 6.7 million customers. The company is currently one month into a full migration from ECC 6.0 to S/4HANA, which it hopes to complete by the end of the year.

Speaking to Computerworld UK at SAP's annual Sapphire conference in Orlando, Florida, Tom Pollock, head of information management at Northern Gas Networks said the business case for migrating to S/4HANA was "built on having our data mastered in one place and really mapped so we know the full data flow from input to visualisation".

This will form "the foundation that allows us to go into IoT and look seriously at [SAP] Leonardo", Pollock said. "It is not something we would want to do until we have got the foundation right, because you can't go to systems of intelligence until your systems of record are sorted out. So we can go to IoT at an enterprise level, not an individual use case level."

Pollock is already eyeing IoT use cases from pressure management to network analysis. Pollock said the company will be able to start doing "scenario testing for bringing a factory online and see if the network can handle that. We can start to sweat the predictive analytics for emergency services to be out before you even called us because we knew that escape was going to happen. We can look at predictive maintenance for our assets".

The company has already run IoT pilots and will have to look at a wide scale sensor deployment if it is to run enterprise scale IoT.

S/4HANA migration

Once it has migrated, Northern Gas Networks will be running S/4HANA, SuccessFactors for HR, SAP Digital Boardroom and BusinessObjects cloud for analytics.

The company currently has 150 systems of record, according to Pollock, as well as a jaw dropping 7 million spreadsheets. "Data is widely dispersed, sometimes unsupported and certainly unstructured in the worst possible way", across the organisation, he said.

One improvement Pollock is eyeing immediately is automating its regulatory reporting cycle using S/4HANA. Currently the company reports its regulatory recording pack (RRP) to the UK regulator Ofgem via a massive spreadsheet which takes "a small army of people three months" to produce.

Having all of its data in S/4HANA means Northern Gas Networks could eventually give Ofgem "real-time access to our data at all times. It is a great way to build a relationship with the regulator", Pollock said. This would be done through a dashboard within the SAP Digital Boardroom app, which Pollock calls the Digital Operations Room.

