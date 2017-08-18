NYP and TIBCO to further develop Singapore's data analytics capabilities

Besides helping students be skilled in data analytics, the two organisations will train SMEs too.



From left to right: Shirley Tee, Senior Lecturer, School of Business Management, NYP; Dennis Ang, Director, School of Information Technology, NYP; Chuu Yi, Loh, Director, School of Business Management, NYP; Nicolas Betbeder-Matibet, Regional Vice-President for ASEAN and Greater Asia, TIBCO Software; Alan Ho, Director of Marketing, APJ, TIBCO Software; Phil Martin, VP & General Counsel, APJ, TIBCO Software; San Zaw, Head of Solution Consulting, Asia, TIBCO Software; and Esther Ho, Deputy Director, School of Business Management, Nanyang Polytechnic.

Nanyang Polytechnic (NYP) has partnered TIBCO Software to further develop Singapore's data analytics capabilities.

They will work together to provide students with the right skills, technology, and experience through guest lectures, competitions, workshops, master classes, and other training to develop data analytics competencies.

This aims to address the data skills shortage faced by local small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which is hindering productivity and competitiveness. The move is also in line with the government's SME Go Digital programme.

Students from NYP's School of Business Management will also have opportunities to attend structured training programmes and mentorships conducted by TIBCO through its local or international office.

To promote knowledge transfer, there may be opportunities for NYP staff to be attached to TIBCO for work stints.

"Through this collaboration, our students will benefit from being exposed to the latest digital technologies and gain additional skills in data analytics that will enable them to excel in this rapidly-changing economy," said Chuu Yi Loh, director of NYP's School of Business Management.

Nicolas Betbeder-Matibet, regional vice president, ASEAN and Greater China, TIBCO, added: "It is vital for our workforce to be in tune with the rapidly evolving skill sets required for businesses. Together with NYP, we are committed to nurturing the new generation to leverage technology and prepare for successful careers ahead."

SMEs to get training too

Besides helping students be skilled in data analytics, TIBCO and NYP will train SMEs on laying the foundation for their digital business through TIBCO's Connected Intelligence approach.

This includes hands-on workshops using TIBCO solutions, case studies, and events aimed to educate and empower SMEs to transform their data into action, to spot and seize opportunities, to differentiate and lead.

The move follows the launch of an unmanned cashless convenience store at NYP's campus at the end of July. The Cheers store doubles up as a training facility for NYP's School of Business management students specialising in retail.