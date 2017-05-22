Subscribe / Unsubscribe Enewsletters | Login | Register

Pencil Banner

Home » Applications »

Oracle has a plan to make Java 9 migration easier

Paul Krill | May 22, 2017
A new proposal would temporarily permit illegal reflective access from code on class path by default, so more older code would function in Java 9.


Credit: Q Family CC BY 2.0

It will be easier to migrate code to the planned Java 9 release, due in late July, if the committee that managed Java approves a proposal just made by Oracle to better accommodate modularity, the key new feature in Java 9. Oracle made the proposal after getting strong opposition to its modularization plans from the Java community

In a proposal floated Thursday, Mark Reinhold, Oracle’s chief Java architect, said strong encapsulation of JDK-internal APIs has caused worries that code that works on JDK 8 will not work on JDK 9 and that no advance warning of this was given in JDK 8. “To help the entire ecosystem migrate to the modular Java platform at a more relaxed pace, I hereby propose to allow illegal reflective access from code on the class path by default in JDK 9, and to disallow it in a future release,” he said.

Under the proposal, the existing “big kill switch” of the —permit-illegal-access option would become the default behavior of the JDK 9 runtime system, though without as many warnings, Reinhold said. “The current behavior of JDK 9, in which illegal reflective-access operations from code on the class path are not permitted, will become the default in a future release. Nothing will change at compile time.”

The change, Reinhold noted, “will not magically solve every JDK 9 adoption problem.” Concrete types of the built-in class loaders are still different, rt.jar is still gone, the layout of a system image is not the same, and the version string still has a new format.

 

1 

Sign up for Computerworld eNewsletters.

FEATURED WHITE PAPERS

3 ways your culture may be sabotaging innovation

Who runs the workplace? Millennials

Taking a bi-modal approach to IT governance

VIDEO: Driving Digital Innovation with Cloud Integration

Leadership for the IT revolution

The ‘cobots’ are coming. Is your IT team ready?

HungryGoWhere helps Singapore's F&B outlets reduce manpower costs

Yusen Logistics standardises global customer order fulfilment operations

Singapore's butchery improves business efficiency with Canon's help

Myanmar's First Private Bank digitalises operations to better understand customers

What Malaysia's first ever 5G trial means: robotics, VR...and more

IT upgrade steps up CX at Mandarin Oriental in Malaysia

'Growth-hacking' at Malaysian university's new lab embraces 12 business sectors

More business transparency with new ASEAN digital registry: Malaysia, New Zealand

Win the battle for relevance in the Digital Economy...or face extinction: Stephen Brobst in Malaysia