Philippines supermarket chain automates part of its operations with JDA

Besides improving back-end processes, JDA solutions enable Robinsons Supermarket to offer the right products, at the right place, at the right time, and at the right price to its customers.

Robinsons Supermarket is using solutions from JDA Software to improve and streamline its database management capabilities and automate relevant operational processes.

Targeted expansion to different regions in the Philippines, coupled with strong organic growth, has ushered in an increase in the volume of transactions, vendors, SKUs, and database records.

As the Philippines supermarket chain ventured into three more sub-formats under the tradenames of Robinsons Easymart (minimart), Robinsons Selections (premium supermarket), and Jaynith's (discount supermarket), it required a scalable ecosystem of solutions that could proactively handle the ever-changing and increasing demands of the business.

Robinsons Supermarket thus deployed JDA Merchandise Management System as its core transactional and operational system handing PO management, price and cost, transfer, and database management, rebate and adjustments, as well as warehouse management.

Once the JDA Merchandise Management System receives data from the supermarket chain's point-of-sale solution, it will generate suggested orders that are pushed to vendors via a supplier portal.

The system also handles deliveries to the distribution center and stores.

As such, Robinsons Supermarket can now create purchase orders with larger amounts and quantities to cater to growing consumer requirements, and attach unlimited attributes to SKUs and stores to help provide a deeper analysis of data. It can also assign longer reference series to transactions to avoid constant purging of records.

Besides that, the solutions helped improve the supermarket chain's backend processing of data and transaction management capabilities, allowing it to focus on its customers.

Robinsons Supermarket also implemented the JDA Space Planning to create generic planograms, which are incorporated with display guidelines to help stores execute the proper and equitable display of the items on-shelf. This has made display guidelines easier to understand and follow, and has improved the compliance with plans and strategies in stores.

All in all, JDA has enabled Robinsons Supermarket to offer the right products, at the right place, at the right time, and at the right price to its customers.

"At Robinsons Supermarket, we consider JDA as one of our core solutions," said Anthony Paul Pasia, Information Systems Delivery Manager, JDA Software.

"By tapping into the JDA's transactional and database management capabilities, we've streamlined our processes, increased our productivity, enhanced our understanding of our customers, and completed our operational tasks and activities more efficiently. Simply put, JDA helped us achieve our mission of putting our customers at the heart and center of our business," he added.

Moving forward, Robinsons Supermarket intends to improve and upgrade its category management capabilities by implementing JDA Assortment Planning, JDA Floor Planning, and JDA Space Planning Automation solutions.

"[The solutions will enable] Robinsons to address its highly segmented customer base, each with different demands," said Vishal Dhawan, Vice President, Sales, ASEAN & India, JDA.

