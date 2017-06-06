Powering your digital journey to reality

IT chiefs discuss their approaches to creating and encouraging the adoption of digital services across their organisations.

Enterprises are under pressure to digitise their core business services to stay competitive. This often starts with rethinking their existing processes and the experience they provide to customers, and ends with them completely re-engineering core applications and underlying IT infrastructure.

Companies that are succeeding in doing these things have a clear digital strategy and work towards a well-defined implementation roadmap.

IT chiefs gathered for lunch events in Sydney and Melbourne recently to discuss their approaches to creating and encouraging the adoption of digital services across their organisations. The events were sponsored by HCL Technologies.

Kunal Purohit, vice president at HCL Technologies, says enterprises are adopting a two-pronged approach to leveraging digital technologies. On one hand, they are deploying the cloud to drive efficiencies and flexibility while on the other, they are decoupling customer platforms from these cloud-enabled core systems, he says.



HCL's Purohit: Small teams can work wonders by delivering on a quick win project and gaining management's confidence

"Decoupling allows enterprises to think 'customer-first' and implement a micro services-led digital architecture. And this change doesn't have to be a big change overnight. A small team of five to six people representing business and IT teams can work wonders by delivering on a quick win project and gaining management's confidence," he says.

Purohit says most organisations are now seeing increasing collaboration between business and IT to deliver innovation using digital and data analytics. And they are looking at hiring resources that not only have expertise in one area of importance but can collaborate with the broader organisation.

Companies view digital differently

Glen Goodman, head of business systems & data quality, at ANZ's wholesale lending division, says that the definition of 'digital' across different market sectors is still subject to wide interpretation. But there is no doubt that the digital experience of the customer is critical to the bank's future plans,' he says.

"How customers interact with banks and their expectations based on other dealings with non-banks can lead to higher levels of frustration if we get it wrong," he says.

"Recent executive appointments [at ANZ] and reviews around operating models reflect the focus given to getting digital right. What we do with the data and how it is managed across the various functional areas and applications beyond the initial experience is still an enormous challenge, but I'm not sure I would call that 'digital,' he says.

For Rajdeep Singh, business solutions director at Serco Citizen Services, digital transformation is a very broad term and applies differently to every industry and vertical market. Serco's digital transformation objective is to simplify complex work, Singh says.

