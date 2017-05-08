Red Hat nicely positioned for the turn to cloud

CEO James Whitehurst talks about cloud, containers, OpenStack and competition.



Red Hat CEO James Whitehurst kicked off the company's Summit meeting in Boston this week, which attracted more than 6,000 people, up 20% from last year. Network World Editor in Chief John Dix caught up with Whitehurst at the show for an update on the company's position and prospects.

One of your keynote speakers said 84% of Red Hat customers have cloud deployment strategies. Is the shift to cloud accelerating your business?

I do think the shift to cloud is helping. We have data that shows our customers who use cloud actually grow faster in total with us than ones who don't. The promise of cloud accelerates the Unix-to-Linux migration as people modernize applications to be able to move to cloud -- whether they move immediately or not -- because clouds primarily run Linux. In general, anything that makes people move to a new architecture is good for us because we have a high share of new architecture relative to old. I think that's a big, big driver.

One of the benefits of Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) is it is fully supported on bare metal, on VMware, on Hyper-V, on Amazon, Google, Azure. We've architected it so customers can write applications for RHEL and they'll run anywhere.

Conversely, all the cloud providers want to be RHEL-certified and work with us because they want the ability to try to track those workloads. It works well for us to be the glue between the application and its ultimate deployment.

Speaking about hosting apps wherever they may be, how close are we to the Nirvana vision of hybrid cloud, being able to have on premise apps spill over into the cloud when peak capacities are reached?

Hybrid cloud is a journey, not a destination. We're there in some ways. We have banks and hedge funds today that have a RHEL estate and they run analytics on-premise and they will burst out on the public cloud, either at the end of the trading day or right before the trading day. That's very possible.

The key is not every application and not every context. Scaling out data is still really hard. Applications built with scaling out in mind help a lot, but the idea that I'm going to take my SAP ERP system and burst it onto Amazon, that's not going to work. Where it does work it's for a subset of workloads. One of the things we're trying to do over time is expand the share of workloads where that's relevant and possible.

You made an announcement at the show about Amazon. Tell us more about that.

There are several components. One is better RHEL support. A lot of what we do is enable hardware underneath RHEL, and we have to do that for every hardware vendor. So we are building a tightly joined engineering team so we can enable Amazon's hardware more quickly.

