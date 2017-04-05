Relying on automation to realise Industry 4.0

Infineon Technologies shared how it is using automation in its supply chain integration programme to improve its operations.

The manufacturing industry needs to leverage automation, big data, and other digital technologies in order to thrive in the fourth industrial revolution (Industry 4.0).

This is according to Roxane Desmicht, Senior Director, Corporate Supply Chain (CSC), Asia Pacific, Infineon Technologies, who spoke at the Smart Manufacturing Asia event at the Singapore EXPO Convention & Exhibition Centre yesterday (4 April 2017).

She added that the manufacturing industry also require help from supply chain firms in terms of integrating equipment within the factory, in order to become smart factories.

As such, Infineon Technologies has rolled out a supply chain integration programme, which provides factory operators, technicians, line assistants, equipment engineers, line planners and managers with visibility of production and dispatching schedules.

The progamme includes an automated decision making component, which conducts real-time data crunch to make sure schedules are accurate.

According to Desmicht, her company aims to achieve the following goals by implementing automated decision making:

Improve delivery reliability, which includes line performance, lot prioritisation, and early warning;

Increase capacity utilisation to manage constraints;

Reduce cycle time; and

Reduce non-value adding efforts such as data crunching and resource allocation

Desmicht concluded her presentation by sharing that she hopes that the 'Logistics and Production' network will form a 'Global Virtual Factory' in future. Such factories will ensure that "data manufactured on-site is immediately available to the entire manufacturing network", and new demands such as "customer requirements" are automatically taken into consideration.

