Revera sets the pace as leading regional HPE service provider

HPE launch-pad for Azure-enabled cloud Apollo propels provider to top spot in Asia Pacific.

Revera has been recognised as a standout performer within the Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) channel in Asia Pacific, with the Kiwi firm honoured as a leading service provider across the region.

Revealed during the HPE Global Partner Summit in Las Vegas, the award recognises the deployment of the vendor's enterprise server platform, designed to provide firepower to Revera's Apollo cloud platform, built on the Microsoft Azure Stack.

Jointly architected with HPE, elements of Apollo's new platform were developed in the vendor's innovation labs.

"Recognition is great but the award also speaks volumes for HPE," Revera head of innovation Keith Archibald said.

"We work their server platforms pretty hard, but they stay standing. Their service provider program is hard to beat.

"Access to their smarts and support help us get the most from our HPE stack. And time spent in HPE's innovation lab accelerated the redevelopment of Apollo."

Launched in 2015, Revera Apollo provides a single ecosystem to mix and match client workloads across the company's in-country Azure-enabled cloud platform and Microsoft Azure platforms.

"HPE is a partner-focused organisation committed to innovating new, collaborative solutions that enable mutual growth together with our partners," a spokesperson for HPE said.

"We have a large network of partners across the globe, and as a company, we are committed to delivering the value, resources and expertise that our partners have come to trust and expect from us."

Recognising partners across the entire ecosystem, the 2017 HPE Partner of the Year Awards ranked the channel on financial performance and innovative solutions.

This year, HPE awarded 61 partners across the world, with Spark Digital also acknowledged as South Pacific Solution Provider of the Year.

Looking forward, Archibald said Revera has also signed on to HPE's Partner Ready program for service providers, opening the door to new models of server consumption and joint promotion of Apollo.