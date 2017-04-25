RipeConcepts improves operations with Globe Business’ help

Enabling its employees to work better together via secure and reliable workplace tools for email, calendar, text and video chat, document creation, project websites, and online storage and sync.



Globe Business Vice President for Enterprise Sales Dion Ascencio meets with RipeConcepts' Chief Operating Officer Miles Nepomuceno to discuss future projects and how Globe Business can improve its delivery of services.

Credit: Globe Business

RipeConcepts — an international creative, marketing and tech agency — is leveraging Globe Business' G Suite and leased-line direct internet to improve its business efficiency.

Founded by two entrepreneurs, RipeConcepts offers services in web design, animation, digital marketing and outsourcing. Since the company mostly delivers its services online, email communication is crucial to its operations, shared Miles Nepomuceno, Chief Operations Officer of RipeConcepts.

"With G Suite and leased-line direct internet provided by Globe, RipeConcepts' employees can easily access, store, transmit, and manipulate information, application and files virtually anywhere," he added.

Powered by Google Cloud, G Suite provides up to 30GB of email (via Gmail) per user, advanced spam filtering, and integrated text, voice and multi-person video chat.

G Suite users can also arrange meetings and organise schedules with Google Calendar, as well as easily collaborate and manage files with Google Drive at any time and from anywhere.

In addition, G Suite enables employees to create and share website projects and intranet pages even without any programming skills or technical support through Google Sites.

Users can also connect with the right people, ideas, and information with Google+, and manage business critical information with Google Vault retention, archiving, and eDiscovery tool.

