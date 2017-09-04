Salmat moves to the cloud to better focus on customers

By adopting cloud-based finance and HR solutions, the Australian multichannel marketing firm is able to gain better insights and support for its operations.



Credit: Freerange

While most companies were hesitant to move to the cloud in 2015, Salmat -- a multichannel marketing service provider in Australia - took the chance to replace its legacy finance and human resource (HR) systems with cloud-based solutions to gain better insights and support for its operations.

"We were initially using a separate human capital management (HCM) solution and finance solution, which were neither rich in functionality nor delivering the insights and capabilities the business needed," Dave Glover, CTO of Salmat, shared with CIO Asia.

The company thus decided to leverage Workday Financial Management and Workday HCM to consolidate and streamline its finance and HR functions to drive efficiency and support growth. Since both solutions are software as a service (SaaS) solutions, Salmat only took six months to implement them.

Apart from streamlining processes, the solutions freed Salmat from expensive and time-consuming upgrade cycles. "We previously had to spend money on upgrades [for our legacy systems] every three years but Workday's solutions don't require this. The solutions keep delivering new features and functions over time," said Glover.

He added that this enabled Salmat to offload the management of its HR and finance systems, thus providing it more time to "focus on [serving] its customers" .

Given the benefits it has reaped from using SaaS solutions since July 2015, Salmat plans to move most of its systems to the cloud in future. "There'll only be one major system that's on-premise; everything else will either be on Workday or Google," said Glover.

In the same interview, David Hope, President, APJ ,Wokday, said that cloud solutions are "the way of the future for businesses... as they provide high return on investment [since they lower the total cost of ownership as compared to managing on-premise systems] and enable continuous innovation."

Despite this, some IT leaders are still hesitant to adopt cloud-based/SaaS solutions. "This is probably because they have invested heavily in old systems, and thus they want to the keep the systems in place and are unwilling to change their business models," Hope reasoned.

To encourage such companies to move to the cloud, they need to talk to early adopters of cloud, such as Salmat, to get first-hand information on how cloud-based solutions have delivered proven benefits for the business, said Hope.