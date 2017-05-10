Shuttleworth: Vendors dropping out of OpenStack a sign of good health

The open source infrastructure platform needs to know where it's going, however.

As vendors withdraw their support for open source infrastructure platform OpenStack, Canonical founder Mark Shuttleworth has said this is a sign of a healthy, maturing project -- but that the OpenStack community needs to have a frank conversation with itself about where it's headed.

Speaking with Computerworld UK, Shuttleworth says he is "excited about the maturing of OpenStack."

"Some people will say it's going to get boring without all of the fighting, without all of the vendors showing up to have opinions," he says. "Actually, I think this is what OpenStack needs -- maturity."

In 2016, HP and Cisco both significantly cut their OpenStack operations. Intel pulled the funding on its joint Innovation Centre, originally opened with Rackspace. And Mirantis also took the axe to its OpenStack engineer workforce, following an acquisition of TCP Cloud.

But Shuttleworth says this is a sign that OpenStack is on the right track, crystallising itself as a core infrastructure contender and shedding away gimmicky services that were never going to last -- a position he has held for some time, telling Computerworld UK this time last year that the 'Big Tent' approach was bound to fail.

"In the enterprise market what we see is customers now coming forward with a much clearer idea of what they really want, which is private infrastructure that behaves like a public cloud," Shuttleworth says. "They don't have to worry about it, they don't have to hire people, they essentially consume it in the same way they consume public infrastructure." The messaging clearly chimes with Canonical's offering, which operates OpenStack for clients.

"There's a lot of angst in the halls because there are vendors who are not going to survive that growing up," he says. "Those vendors had very colourful pitches about having the best scientists in OpenStack, or the best databases in OpenStack, or whatever their special feature was, but none of that really matters. So for those vendors this maturing is very difficult, you've seen HP pull out, you've seen Mirantis essentially end of life their installer, Intel and Rackspace.

"But that's not the same as the end of OpenStack, in fact that's just the growing up of OpenStack."

It's true that OpenStack is maturing - the most recent User Survey, which asked 1,300 respondents from the community to provide feedback - and noted a rise in adoption. The majority of deployments were in 2016 or 2017.

"A good analogy is the dot com bubble," says Shuttleworth. "Remember 1999, with pets.com? When all that collapsed, the internet didn't stop. The underlying drivers of cheaper connectivity, faster connectivity, every month, every year, that didn't change.

