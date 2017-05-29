Subscribe / Unsubscribe Enewsletters | Login | Register

Singapore philanthropic house enables person-centred care to better serve the elderly

Anuradha Shukla | May 29, 2017
The Ingot PCC system will build Facebook-like profiles of their elderly clients to enable care providers to better understand them.

elderly couple

Singapore philanthropic house, the Lien Foundation, has launched a new IT initiative to enable the practice of "person-centred care."

The foundation has launched the IngoT PCC (Person-Centred Care) system that includes features such as Facebook-like personal profiles, collaborative workspaces and a family portal.

Designed by Singapore-based IT solution provider Pulsesync, the platform will increase communication and connectivity among disparate care providers, professionals and family caregivers.

IngoT PCC will be used by 11 voluntary welfare organisations in Singapore, and is expected to collectively serve 6,000 clients.

"Currently, care plans and individual needs are recorded manually. So we have to sieve through lots of paper just to find a piece of information," said Tan Song Mong, director, senior Care Division, PAP Community Foundation (PCF). "The care team also spends a lot of time having to brief and remind one another about clients' backgrounds, likes and dislikes."

To overcome this, IngoT PCC build Facebook-like profiles that capture elderly clients' social and life histories, interests, likes and dislikes, values and so forth. This enables providers to view their elderly clients as "persons", rather than just "patients" and understand them better.

Other features of this platform include its ability to record a client's daily activities, which can be charted to spot physical or psycho-social danger signs.

The application will collect, curate and customise data in a smart manner to meet relevant care goals.

IngoT PCC is also equipped with self-service computer kiosks, enabling the elderly to choose activities they are interested in.

"It is very difficult to memorise the personal preferences, past stories, family links or important details we've learnt about our residents," said Low Mui Lang, executive director, The Salvation Army Peacehaven Nursing Home. "But including these finer details makes a big difference in helping us understand the residents better - so we can tailor their care, address certain issues or intervene when needed, to prevent any deterioration."

 

1 

