Singapore's CXA hackathon looks for IoT innovations

Unlike last year, this year's challenge statements will be released 6 weeks before the actual competition to enable participants to develop better and more complete solutions.



Screenshot from IMDA's website

Singapore's Code::XtremeApps:: (CXA) hackathon this year is looking for Internet of Things (IoT) innovations.

Jointly organised by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) and the IT Standards Committee (ITSC), the hackathon will challenge participants to solve real problems from organisations across various sectors—Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA), PSA Singapore and Suntec City—through IoT technology and standards.

Registration is now open, and the competition will be held from 14 to 15 July 2017.

CXA has three main tracks: the 3- hour Junior Category for primary school students, the School category for students from secondary up to pre-university, and the Open category for enthusiasts of all ages.

Participants under the School and Open category will be given 24 hours to develop solutions.

Unlike last year's hackathon, this year's challenge statements will be released on 2 June, giving participants a full six weeks before the actual competition to develop better and more complete solutions.

Pre-event activities will include IoT training sessions, challenge statement briefings, and special arrangements such as port visits organised by PSA Singapore.

Participants will be encouraged to build solutions using technologies such as a standards-based platform to share data. Each team will be required to complete at least one challenge statement.

The top three teams from the Open category will win a total of S$18,000 cash prizes, while the three winners for the School category will be awarded a total of S$4,500 in prizes.

As for the Junior category, students will be taught basic coding and receive micro:bit to create solutions on 15 July. The micro:bit is a pocket-sized, codeable microcontroller with various features like motion detection and Bluetooth technology.

The top three teams from the Junior category will walk home with a total of S$3,600 in prizes.

