Singtel offers businesses faster and safer access to Alibaba Cloud

The service will soon be available to enterprises in Singapore and Hong Kong.

Singapore's telco giant, Singtel, has partnered Alibaba Cloud, to offer its business customers a faster and secure route to cloud applications.

The service, known as Singtel Cloud Access, is based on Singtel's extensive Internet Protocol Virtual Private Network (IP VPN). Since internet-based connections are vulnerable to disruptions, the service allows customers to access cloud applications through a secure, private network instead.

The service's reliable and high-speed connectivity also enables enterprises to perform important business functions wherever they are, according to Singtel.

The cloud access service will be first available in Singapore and Hong Kong, before being offered to businesses in the United States and Europe.

"Riding on Singtel's extensive IP VPN, enterprises in China and Singapore will find the new connection particularly useful as it eases their operations and business expansion seamlessly," said Bill Chang, chief executive officer, Group Enterprise, Singtel.

He added: "Coupled with Singtel's network of data centres in the region, Singtel can support Chinese enterprises, including software and cloud service companies, with comprehensive ICT and managed services."

"We are happy to partner with Singtel to serve customers' growing need for faster connectivity and more robust cloud infrastructure in both China and worldwide," expressed Ethan Yu, Vice President, Alibaba Group and General Manager, Alibaba Cloud.