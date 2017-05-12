SMEs Go Digital programme offers 50 solutions to help Singapore SMEs digitally transform

The pre-approved solutions have been tried and tested by pilot SMEs, and can be readily adopted to meet SMEs' business needs.

The Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) has launched 50 pre-approved digital solutions under the SMEs Go Digital programme to help small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Singapore seize opportunities in the digital economy .

Launched in April 2017, the SME Go Digital programme builds on the foundation of Enhanced iSPRINT and helps SMEs build stronger digital capabilities by offering them solutions that provide reliable and proven tech services.

According to IMDA, the pre-approval process for the digital tech solutions aim to raise SMEs digital readiness. The criteria centres on functionalities to meet SMEs' requirements, easy-to-use solutions, pricing, affordability and ICM suppliers' capability and capacity.

An example of a pre-approved solution is Getz, a mobile ordering and payment solution that empowers food and beverage (F&B) merchants, such as Seafood Park, to automate and seamlessly control new sales channels, customers and costs through an integrated online and onsite approach.

With Getz, Seafood Park can now retrieve their sales and payment reconciliation reports at anytime and from anywhere. Its digital payment operations in the store is secure and convenient for any staff to handle too. So far, Getz has enabled Seafood Park to realise 50 percent operation and financial cost savings and sales increment of 20 percent.

Another example is veriHUB, a cloud-based application developed by veriTAG that offers services ranging from product registration to shipment and custom clearance. The pre-approved digital solution has helped local SME food supplier, Chen Yew Heng, to readily export its sugar products to China, through cloud-based tagging and authentication technology.

Together with the inventory tracking feature and large e-commerce hub in China, the company was able to achieve 200 percent more exports due to a faster turnaround in the exporting process

IMDA said moving forward, digital capabilities such as cybersecurity, data protection, data analytics and interoperability will be considered in pre-approved solutions, which would better enable SMEs to thrive in the digital economy.

"We believe every business needs to be a digital business to remain relevant and thrive in the future economy. As part of SMEs Go Digital Programme, IMDA partners the infocomm industry to offer SMEs a list of pre-approved digital solutions that can be readily adopted to meet their business needs. These pre-approved solutions were identified with the help of relevant government agencies, and have been tried and tested by pilot SME users. We encourage SMEs to make full use of these digital solutions in their digitalisation efforts," commented Tan Kiat How, Chief Executive, IMDA.

The list of pre-approved digital solutions can be found here. SMEs keen to adopt the pre-approved solutions can do so by contacting the nearest SME Centres.

SMEs that require more sophisticated solutions can look forward to a SME Digital Tech Hub which will be set up towards the later part of the year. The hub will provide them with more tailored advice.

